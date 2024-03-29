“When I saw the salary of the management of Paris 2024, I was shocked”

While Tony Estanguet’s remuneration was already the subject of scrutiny, it is now the salaries of senior managers at Paris 2024 that are in the news. Thursday March 28, Show Further investigation announced that the total Olympic payroll amounted to €584.8 million (from 2017), €115 million more than the amount announced in the bid file.

In detail, the annual salary for 13 directors is €153,000 gross, for 8 executive directors more than €200,000 and for the general director €260,000. The five highest remunerations totaled 2.2 million euros.

At the core of these revelations, Deputy for Ile-et-Villen Claudia Roux (PS), member of the Remuneration Committee (Corem) of Paris 2024. She had access to the salaries of members of the organizing committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (COJOP). And, despite the support for Paris 2024 on Wednesday, she insists that these are the figures “not acceptable”.

Why did you choose to disclose the remuneration of Paris 2024 managers?

At my first quorum meeting in November 2023, I was horrified when I saw the statistics, salary increases and management staff salaries. I still haven’t gotten over it, anyway. At first, I didn’t say anything, everyone thought it was normal. At one point I told him: “Do you understand what you offer us? » I quoted an increase of €45,000 on a salary of €150,000. I was told: “Yes, but it’s always the same thing. » I told them: “But do you understand? People are fighting to survive today. Hard to give them two points for minimum wage. And how do you increase? »

“He is among himself”

Have you talked about it with people around you?

I talked about it to my colleagues, my family, my friends and even athletes. And everyone said to me: “You have to condemn this. It is not acceptable. » I could not keep it in my heart.

How is a quorum managed?

It is a remuneration committee that claims to be independent. But it is under the control of Kojop. There, he is among himself. They name each other. And we don’t really vote. Quorum decisions are submitted to us. I said I was against it. But I was all alone.

Claudia Roauux is the PS deputy for the 3rd constituency of Ille-et-Vilaine. | Photo: Mathieu Pettier / West France View full screen

Paris 2024 defends itself by explaining that Tony Estanguet (€270,000 per year gross) is paid less than the 2012 Games president, Sebastian Coe (over €400,000 per year). France 2).

We lean on England, on liberalism. Apart from that, Tony Estanguet also said in 2017 that he wanted to make the games as exemplary as possible. We are off the mark.

You also question the salaries of other managers…

They received recommendations from the Court of Auditors, who told them that their salaries were too high compared to the market. Those who have benefited the most from CoJop are all the A executives (highest category). By 2023, there were 1,000 A executives.

“Estanguet is like a tree that hides its forest”

Should the quorum be given real independence to avoid these excesses?

That, or simply give actual powers to the Court of Auditors. He can only make recommendations. We will undoubtedly have a 130 million euro surplus. Imagine, about 600 million euros out of 4.4 billion in salary. It is still huge. And for a few people, in fact.

Tony Estanguet justified the recent salary increase by restoring equal pay for men and women.

He sees this eight months before the Olympics. It was from the beginning that it was necessary to adjust their pay to the men’s pay and not make sudden excuses. Increases were also made for other directors. Estanguet is like a tree that hides its forest. Behind them, they are all lining their pockets.

After the report aired, what were the reactions to your testimony?

People across the political spectrum tell me: “It is good, we have to condemn such things. » I know it’s a drop in the ocean. But we cannot accept that. Especially in our society where people are very happy to have the Olympics in France.

Are you still excited to have the Games in France this summer?

That’s why I hesitated. I am passionate about sports. I haven’t lost a single medal from Estanguet, Teddy Riner, Handball… and I organized my vacations around the Olympics and Paralympics. But I am also an elected official. I had to say what’s going on.