Zavi’s plan has already been put together for the shock

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Barca and PSG is set in just three weeks time but Xavi is already preparing for the shock! According to AS newspaper, the Spanish tactician is counting on the return of Ferran Torres and Frankie de Jong from injury. With a hamstring strain, the Spanish winger has been out since February 1 and his return to action has been delayed. For the Dutchman, a sprained ankle against Celta Vigo earlier in the month has kept him out. After all, Padri has to be very fair and the Barcelona staff don’t want to take any risks with their master in midfield.

Quality eleven

With this return from injury, we in Catalonia hope to field a team that can withstand the Parisian ogre. Defensive areas should not go awry, the quartet of Jules Kaunde – Pau Cubarsi – Ronald Araujo – Joao Cancelo has always satisfied so far, the trio of Ilkay Gundogan – Frankie de Jong – Andreas Christensen should see the light of day but only Dan’s delicacies with his Achilles tendon at the Blaugrana. Could compromise Xavi’s aspirations in midfield. Finally, the keys to the offensive animation should be given to a rotation of Lamin Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, should he fully recover from his injury. See you on April 10…