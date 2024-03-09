What to remember from Friday 8 March

Turkey is ready to host the Russia-Ukraine summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, March 8, after receiving his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. For his part, US President Joe Biden assured that he would not “Don’t Bend” Confronting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, urges Congress to provide aid to Ukraine “Stop Putin” in its invasion. Franceinfo takes stock of the day’s highlights.

Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine summit, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey is ready to host a Russia-Ukraine summit, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who received his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. Erdogan reiterated that Support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of (her) Strategic Ally, Ukraine”. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to work to end the war and promote a just and negotiated peace”he insisted.

Regarding the new mechanism for guaranteeing the security of commercial transport in the Black Sea, the head of state confirmed it “The intention (of) reach an agreement between the parties”Said he was ready to help.

Joe Biden urges Congress to help Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has assured that he will not “Don’t Bend” Confronting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, urges Congress to provide aid to Ukraine “Stop Putin” in its invasion. In his State of the Union address to Congress, the Democratic president accused his predecessor and potential Republican opponent in the November presidential election, Donald Trump. “submit” To Vladimir Putin.

“I assure you that Putin will not stop Ukraine. But Ukraine can stop Putin if we support him and give him the weapons he needs to defend himself.”He gave assurances, urging Congress to drop aid to Kiev that has been stalled for months by partisan bickering between Democrats and Republicans.

In Russia, two people died in a Ukrainian strike on a village in the border region

Two people were killed and others seriously injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a village in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor said.

“On the outskirts of the village of Rozhdestvenska, Graveron district, an attack was carried out by Ukrainian armed forces using three kamikaze drones. The explosions killed two people and seriously injured a third”Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Kiev and Moscow say they have shot down dozens of enemy drones

Ukraine and Russia said they shot down dozens of drones overnight from Thursday to Friday, as both sides launched nighttime attacks on targets behind front lines.

Russia dropped 37 Iranian “Shaheed” explosive drones and three missiles into Ukrainian territory overnight, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. “As a result of combat operations, 33 Shaheds were killed” In the regions of Kirovograd (central), Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv (south) and Kharkiv (north), she wrote on Telegram. In Kharkiv region, five people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in the strike, Governor Oleg Sinegobov announced on Telegram.

In Moscow, the Defense Ministry said it intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones early Friday. Fifteen of them were destroyed in the southern Volgograd region, the closest part of which is about 300 kilometers from the front lines in eastern Ukraine. Another drone was shot down over the Belgorod border region, according to the Russian ministry.