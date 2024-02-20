A gift from Putin to Kim Jong-un that could violate sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-un was “gifted a Russian-made car for his personal use by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” state news agency KCNA reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a Russian-made car, Pyongyang’s state media announced on Tuesday (Jan 20), as part of strengthening ties between the two countries. The gift is likely to violate sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the United Nations in 2017, also signed by Russia, which target any import of vehicles into North Korea.

Kim Jong-un was "gifted a Russian-made car for his personal use by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," state news agency KCNA reported. Mr. Kim's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong said the gift is "a clear demonstration of the special personal relationship between the top leaders of two countries," the North Korean agency added. Vehicle models are not specified in this publication.

Reconciliation between Moscow and Pyongyang

Pyongyang has drawn closer to Moscow since the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia last year. A group of Russian tourists arrived earlier this month for a four-day trip, the first known foreign group to visit the country since the pandemic-related border closure. After Mr. Kim and Mr. Putin’s September summit in the Russian Far East, the United States and South Korea repeatedly claimed that the North had sent weapons to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, in exchange for Russian help on North Korea’s satellite programs. .

Both sides indicated that the Russian leader is expected to make another visit to Pyongyang. Mr. Kim is famous for his taste in luxury cars. It has been seen using Lexus SUVs and Mercedes-Benz S-Class models. A 2021 United Nations report documented an attempt to ship luxury vehicles worth more than a million dollars from the United Arab Emirates to Ningbo, China, for onward delivery to North Korea.

During the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia last year, Putin invited him to ride in the back seat of his Orus Senate presidential limousine. The North Korean leader arrived there by special train from North Korea in his Maybach limousine.