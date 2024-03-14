Live – War in Ukraine: One dead and three injured in Russia strike, 14 drones destroyed

The nuclear threat is still branded. Asked by two Russian media outlets about the possibility of nuclear war, Vladimir Putin replied: “From a military-technical point of view, we are of course ready.” Referring to triads (vectors for launching nuclear weapons), he added that “only the Americans and we really have them. And there, we are more advanced. His country, he said, is “ready” for nuclear conflict, but such never contemplated using the weapons.The United States responded by saying it saw no indication that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

A Russian boycott of the Olympics is not on the cards. Russia should not “boycott” the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matisin said on Wednesday, despite restrictions imposed on the participation of its athletes in response to the aggression in Ukraine. “We must not turn away, close ourselves off, boycott this movement,” he explained. “We must, as much as possible, maintain the possibility of dialogue and participation in competitions.”

Five billion more for arms supply. The EU’s 27 member states have reached an agreement to add 5 billion euros to a fund aimed at financing arms purchases for Ukraine. “Agreement!” Announced the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU on X. Gabriel Attal for his part explained that “we will continue and expedite the delivery of arms”. The prime minister elaborated: “150 drones, six Caesar cannons will be delivered. About 3,000 shells will be produced for Ukraine per month, about fifty bombs and about forty scalp missiles will be delivered per month” .

Ukrainian grain regulation. MEPs voted on Wednesday to limit Ukrainian imports of grains exempt from customs duties, such as eggs, poultry and sugar. This was a measure sought by the agricultural sector and would have to be negotiated with the EU member states.