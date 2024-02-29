News

What is this trend that is shocking Japan?

Unusual – picking your nose in pizza dough, or putting pubic hair in curry: these are examples “Baito Tero”An event that shocked Japan. “bytes” Meaning “Part Time Work”And “Tarot” comes from the word “terrorism”. Basically, when a part-time employee, usually at a fast food restaurant, films himself doing something disgusting and posts it on social media.

The term has been around for almost a decade, but we heard a lot about it in early February when a video of a Domino’s Pizza employee snorting on raw dough went viral. Following this bad buzz, the fast food brand published an apology letter and the Amagasaki-based store assured that the employees concerned would be sanctioned.

Apparently, it reminds us “Sushi Terrorism”, A disgusting trend that broke out in Japan last year. Licking the sushi then putting it down, drinking from the shared soy sauce – pranks were of the same type, except in this case, the customers were responsible. The series of bad-taste pranks also sent the restaurant chain’s stock market shares plummeting, prompting legal action and angry comments from residents.

In any case, it is “Taro Sushi” where “Baito Tero”, brands take these events very seriously. According to guardian, insurance is sold to cover the costs associated with these events, and is increasingly popular. For employees who are sued by their bosses, they risk up to 3 years in prison and a fine of 3,000 euros.

