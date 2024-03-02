New Russian offensive, Zelensky wants more air defense system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, March 2, reiterated his Western allies to provide Kiev with more air defense systems, and more quickly, after Russian attacks that killed at least six people, according to Kiev.

The attack that targeted the Black Sea port city of Odessa on Friday night killed four people, including a young child, and destroyed a nine-story building, officials said. Ukrainian. Eight people were injured in the attack, according to Ukrainian rescuers. Pictures posted on social media show several floors of a building completely collapsed.

Meanwhile, a 76-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Kharkiv region near the border Russian, and another person in southern Kherson, according to regional authorities. ” Russia continues to attack civilians », Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed his condolences on the social network. ” We need more air defense from our partners. We must strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to better protect our people from Russian terrorism. More air defense systems and more missiles for air defense systems save lives “, he asked.

Victory over Russia is up to you »

After more than two years of war, in recent days, the Ukrainian leader has repeatedly requested its western allies More air defense systems and fighter planes are needed to deliver military aid more quickly, especially ammunition. However, American aid is still blocked in Congress due to opposition between Republicans and Democrats, and the Europeans, whose production capacity is limited, have been slow to deliver shells promised in recent months. Victory over Russia is up to you », Volodymyr Zelensky warned a few days ago to his Western allies, whose support Kiev needs, but who have been reluctant in recent months to approve new budgetary envelopes for this purpose.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, half of the Western weapons were promised to Kiev Delivered late. This problem adds to the fatigue of the soldiers stationed at the front, which has been marked by two years of grueling warfare facing a massive Russian army.

A drone was shot down in St. Petersburg

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday it had intercepted 14 of the 17 “Shaheed” explosive drones launched by Russia. For its part, Kiev forces reportedly launched their own drone strike overnight Friday and Saturday, which damaged a residential building in Russia’s second city, St. Petersburg, located about 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The Russian National Guard suggested that “ Drone accident “The reason was” possibility of the event », which “ A hundred people ” Municipal authorities had earlier assured that no victim had been registered.

A video posted on Russian social media showed a drone falling from the sky into a building and exploding, while residents reported windows and small fires caused by the drone. According to Ukrainian media, Russian air defense shot down a drone that was targeting an oil depot less than a kilometer away.

In recent months, the Ukrainian military has attacked several Russian oil depots using explosive drones, depriving Moscow’s forces of significant resources. On the front, Russian forces have been gaining ground in recent days, seizing several small villages in the Donbass and forcing the Ukrainians to reorganize their defense lines in the area.

“ The situation at the front is difficult, but controlled », the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, judged on Saturday after visiting the troops stationed at the front.

Also readWar in Ukraine: Russian Army recruits Indians to fight on the frontlines