Ramadan 2024: Paris’s Grand Mosque has just announced the start date of the Muslim “holy month”

The Grand Mosque of Paris confirmed the start of Ramadan this year as Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The date is fixed. According to our colleagues at BFMTV, the Grand Mosque of Paris confirms the March 11 date for the start of Ramadan this year. Doubts persist until the first day of the “holy month” for Muslims.

“The Holy Month of Excellence”

The month of Ramadan, which corresponds to the ninth month of the year in Islam, is approaching for millions of Muslims in France and around the world. Its starting date varies every year because the Islamic calendar a Lunar calendar.

For this year 2024 (year 1445 of the Hijri calendar) the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) had already announced that the month of fasting will begin on Monday based on astronomical calculations.

A month of daytime fasting

Depending on the observations at the Grand Mosque in Paris during the famous Night of Doubt, Ramadan may begin on Monday March 11 or Tuesday March 12. During this period, Muslims must observe a series of obligations such as not eating or drinking from dawn to sunset.

For Muslims this basic period ends a month after it begins in April. The end of Ramadan is celebrated with Eid-ul-Fitr.