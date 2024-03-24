News

France charters special flights to evacuate its vulnerable citizens

Haiti, already the victim of a very serious political and security crisis, has been gripped by renewed violence since early March, when several gangs joined forces to attack strategic locations in Port-au-Prince.

The Haitian-American citizens landed in Miami, Florida on March 21, 2024 after departing Port-au-Prince. (Marco Bello/AFP)

France started special flights on Sunday March 24 to allow its citizens “Most Sensitive” To leave Haiti, whose capital is plagued by gang violence.

The flights, chartered by the Ministry of the Armed Forces, must start the same day, the French Foreign Ministry said, while commercial air links with Port-au-Prince are disrupted.

About 1,100 French people on site

“French Embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open and continues to operate despite adverse conditions”But the ministry clarified. “It remains fully mobilized in support of the French community on the site”He adds.

According to figures from the Quai d’Orsay, about 1,100 French people, including a large number of dual citizens, live in Haiti. settlers “If they have not already done so they are invited to inform the French Embassy in Port-au-Prince on +509 29 99 90 90”It refers to a ministry that does not yet have an estimate of the number of people potentially affected.

Haiti, already suffering from a severe political and security crisis, has been gripped by renewed violence since early March, when several mobs joined forces to attack strategic locations in Port-au-Prince, saying they wanted to overthrow the prime minister. . Minister Ariel Henry. Later resigned on March 11 and negotiations are underway for the formation of transitional authorities.

