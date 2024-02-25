What is the rarest skin in fortnite? Top 10 in 2024

There are many rare skins in Fortnite and some are so unusual that you’ve probably never seen them in the game. So find out what are the 10 rarest skins in the history of the game.

Every Fortnite player has a favorite skin, whether it’s the result of a partnership with an iconic pop culture figure like Ariana Grande or Naruto, or from the lineup of unique characters offered by the Battle Pass. In choosing these skins, aesthetics play a major role, but their rarity also matters a lot to players.

Owning an outfit that few others own gives a feeling of exclusivity.

So find rare Fortnite skins, from the game’s launch in October 2017 with Season 1 of the first chapter, to our current chapter.

What is the rarest skin in fortnite?

Epic Games The Balloonist skin is currently rare in Fortnite.

The rarest skin in Fortnite to date is without a doubt the Balloonist skin.

After making its last (and only) appearance during Fortnite’s first season, it’s a skin that only Battle Royale veterans own.

10 Rarest Fortnite Skins in 2024

10. The Reaper

Epic Games The Reaper skin is much rarer than the official John Wick skin.

More experienced players will surely remember the Reaper Skin, which was the reward for reaching level 100 of the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass.

The skin has been a running joke in the Fortnite community, as it was very clearly based on Keanu Reeves’ character John Wick.

Events took an unusual turn in 2019 when Epic Games officially launched the John Wick skin in Fortnite. This has created a situation where two almost identical appearances coexist in the game. However, the John Wick skin is frequently available in the item shop and has become fairly common, while The Reaper, on the other hand, is a rarity.

9. Royal Artillery

Epic Games Royal Gunner was an exclusive skin for the PS4 pack.

Another skin you may not see in Fortnite is the Royal Gunner. This skin was first available as part of the PlayStation 4 x Fortnite bundle in 2018, and later as part of the DualShock 4 controller bundle.

It’s still possible to find it if you look hard enough, but it certainly won’t come cheap, and arguably isn’t worth it anyway, as it’s not a very interesting skin anyway. 2024 compared to the best skins that Fortnite has to offer.

8. Demogorgon

Epic Games You don’t see skins this scary in Fortnite very often.

Netflix’s Stranger Things series was one of the first major crossovers to appear in Fortnite, but many fans don’t even know about it, as it’s been four years since Demogorgon and Hopper were last available. Shop in the Item Shop.

Fans have long been calling for Stranger Things skins to return to Fortnite, but given how long it’s been since they last appeared, it looks like it’ll never happen.

7. Guardian Honor

Epic Games Honor Guardian Skin is one of the exclusive skins for the phone.

If you want to get your hands on the Honor Guardian skin, there’s some bad news: it’s only available to those who buy the Honor View 20 smartphone, making it one of the most expensive skins in the world. Fortnite story.

It’s still possible to get it, but its incredibly high price, combined with the fact that many people are loyal to their favorite brands like Apple and Samsung, means that Honor Guardian is automatically one of the rarest skins in the world. Fortnite. Besides, we never saw part of it… did you?

6. Double helix

Epic Games The Double Helix was only available with the Switch bundle.

Double Helix was another skin that Fortnite fans could only get by purchasing an expensive device. This was included in a limited edition Nintendo Switch x Fortnite bundle, which also gave players a DLC code for various cosmetics and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Besides the high price of the console, this Nintendo Switch x Fortnite pack is no longer easily found at most distributors. So, if you want to buy it, you’ll have to put in considerable effort to find a unit from a third-party reseller, where the price is unlikely to be affordable.

5. Dark Knight

Epic Games Only long time Fortnite players have the Dark Knight skin.

The Dark Knight skin was only available to players who completed Fortnite’s first battle pass in Chapter 1 Season 2, meaning players not only had to purchase the battle pass but also reached level 70.

This requirement may not be as high as the Modern Battle Pass which has level 100 cosmetics, but here we are back in 2017, when the player base was much smaller. Four years have passed since then, so the chances of seeing this skin in the game again are incredibly slim.

4. Special Forces

Epic Games The Special Forces skin was last seen three years ago.

The Special Forces skin was introduced in the first season of Chapter 1 and can be purchased in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. It reappeared once in January 2019, and has since simply disappeared.

Although the character has made an appearance in the game as a quest-giving NPC, the skin has not yet returned to the Item Shop.

3. Galaxy

Epic Games Galaxy is an extremely rare exclusive Samsung Galaxy skin.

When Epic Games launched Fortnite on mobile, players with Samsung Galaxy devices were invited to test the game on that platform. The partnership continued for a while, with some exclusive cosmetics linked to new Samsung products, but none more in demand than the epic Galaxy skin.

This elusive skin was only available to players who bought the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, but it was later replaced by the Glow skin in 2019 and there is no way to get it now.

2. Reflex

Reflex is a skin that was released during Season 6 of Chapter 1 and only appeared in the store for two days, March 3 and 4, 2019. Since then, it is no longer possible to obtain this skin which has become very rare.

1. Balloonist

Epic Games The Fortnite Season 1 Ballooner skin is the rarest skin you can get.

Like the Renegade Skimmer, the Aerosteer skin predates the introduction of the now-famous Battle Pass and was therefore only available for purchase in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks after reaching level 15.

While the level requirement to obtain this skin was not as high as the Renegade Rider, most players chose to purchase the Renegade Rider skin instead and as a result, the Aerosteer became rare.

There you go, now you know the rare fortnite skins of 2024.