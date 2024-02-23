Max is coming to my Roblox.

The Italian fashion house is establishing itself in the virtual world of Roblox: it has just launched “Max Mara Coats Adventure”, an immersive edutainment experience.

Max Mara Coates Adventure: 3 worlds of entertainment around the brand

After Givenchy Beauty, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci… it’s Max’s turn to colonize the Metaverse. The Italian ready-to-wear brand has announced the launch of its universe on the immersive Roblox platform.

Max Mara Coates Adventure offers users the opportunity to explore three worlds of entertainment around the brand. PatternLab First, there is a virtual sewing workshop where players can make clothes to solve puzzles. Color parkour Immerses the user in a series of tests aimed at collecting all the color spheres that make up the brand’s palettes. Finally, WunderKammer There is a “Labyrinth of Wonders” created in collaboration with Atelier dell’Errore – an artistic collective hosted by Collezione Maramotti in Reggio Emilia.

Created with Game Design Studio We are MuslimsAn Anglo-American company based in Milan Poptropica Ltd, specializing in the development of Roblox experiences, the Max Mara Coates adventure game places particular emphasis on the educational aspect. Users can actually discover historical and cultural anecdotes about the textile industry through interactions with Teddy Bears – small fluffy characters that refer to the brand’s famous namesake coat.

“Let’s say that the game becomes a bridge, a tool allowing dialogue with a generation that, in this part of its life, is certainly close to the game as well as the learning system.”Max Mara fashion group president Luigi Maramotti commented in a press release.

Integrating Roblox: A Must for Luxury Brands?

The video game platform claims around 70 million users per day. Of these, 67% are under the age of 16, and 25% are under the age of 9. By investing in Roblox, the big houses are offering themselves a huge and lucrative advertising space among this ultra-connected young generation.