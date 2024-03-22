What is the deadline to file your tax return without penalty?

Many taxpayers in the United States are up to date with the filing of their tax returns corresponding to the year 2024. Some already have their documents in order, many of them have already submitted their returns and paid taxes as per this season.

However, as time progresses, taxpayers reach the last date of filing these tax returns and pay them without penalty. This is a key factor. Here we tell you.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that April 15 is the deadline for submitting returns with last year’s data. Certainly, this is the date that has been established to pay tax without penalty charges.

This day is the one that is usually used, however, there is an exception. If it falls on a weekend, the IRS allows you to file on the next business day.

What happens if you file your taxes on the last day?

The IRS does not suggest that you wait until the last minute to file your tax return. If you’re one of those taxpayers who leaves everything for the last minute, you’ll have to pay your taxes that day.

Just one day after the deadline, ie, April 16, you will start accumulating penalties and interest on your tax bill. As time progresses, you will have to pay more money.

By the way, the IRS charges very high penalties and interest for every month you delay filing your tax return. To give you a clear idea on this subject, you have to pay 0.5% of the unpaid tax for every month or partial month of delay.

If April 15 is approaching and you don’t think you’ll be able to file your return on time, the IRS recommends that you ask for an extension. This way you will avoid penalties and you will have until October 15 to comply with your tax obligations.