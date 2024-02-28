Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in Michigan primary, solidifies his lead in Republican race

Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the Michigan primary and strengthened his lead in the Republican race. (EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo)



Former President Donald Trump A new victory was achieved in Republican Party Primaries In the state of MichiganLeaving behind the former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

American media projections viz CNN And NBC Confirm that Trump lives up to expectations, further consolidating himself as one of the crucial dates of the presidential race approaches: ‘Super Tuesday’, scheduled for next March 5th.

Despite this setback, Nikki Haley said in an interview with CNNMinutes after the polls closed, that he will not withdraw from the race and that he will participate “fully” in “Super Tuesday”, as he feels the responsibility to “save the country”.

The official count, with 10% of the vote counted, shows Trump with 64.6% of the vote and Haley with 31.2%.

Statistically, these elementary schools in Michigan are underrepresented. As the rules of timing of state primaries are being violated Republican PartyOnly 16 of the 55 delegates will be assigned based on Tuesday’s results, while the rest will be decided at the state party convention on March 2.

Despite the setback, the former US ambassador to the UN said she would not withdraw from the race because she felt a responsibility to “save the country”. (REUTERS/Tim Evans)

The former South Carolina governor is Trump’s only remaining opponent in the primary, and with Tuesday’s loss she suffered a fresh defeat in her state’s primary last Saturday.

Then the Republican candidate A 40% voteA respectable figure that has allowed him to justify his persistence in Republican primaries.

However, its chances seem slim heading into ‘Super Tuesday’, where fifteen states, including Texas and California, will go to the polls.

This Electoral Colleges The primaries for both Republicans and Democrats opened their doors at 07:00 Michigan local time (12:00 GMT) and closed at 20:00 (01:00 GMT on Wednesday).

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, more than a million people have already cast their votes by mail or in early voting. Jocelyn BensonFinal results are pending, but Trump is in now 110 representatives Of the 1,215 required to be officially designated as the Republican candidate Milwaukee Republican National Conventionis scheduled for July 15-18.

Michigan polling stations opened their doors at 7:00 a.m. local time (12:00 GMT) and closed at 8:00 p.m. (01:00 GMT Wednesday) to hold primaries for both Republicans and Democrats. (REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery)

Despite pending legal cases, including four criminal trials, Trump appears undeterred as his Republican supporters continue to throw their support behind him. All indications are that, if this trend continues, he will face the President Joe Biden In the next election 5th November As the presumptive Republican nominee.

Meanwhile, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump will visit border with Mexico In an earlier campaign in which Immigration Once again the star will be one of the songs.

Biden will travel BrownsvilleIn Texas, while continuing to press Congress to take action on access Undocumented Immigrants And also speculates with possible intervention by presidential decree.

President will meet with the members Border Patrol and with local leaders. He will also appeal to Republican congressmen for support Bilateral agreement According to White House sources cited by the portal, the Senate is already processing Hill.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump will visit the border with Mexico in an earlier campaign in which immigration will once again be one of the star issues. (AP)

Trump will also travel to the border after chiding Biden for a “misguided and hasty attempt to chase President Trump to the border,” according to a Republican campaign spokesman. Caroline Levitt.

“Americans know that Biden alone is responsible for the worst immigration crisis in history. “Biden’s migrant crime crisis affects all communities in our country,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly promised that Mass deportation of undocumented immigrants If he wins the election. Meanwhile, Biden is keen to note that he launched the immigration proposal during his first day in office and chided Republicans for political strategic reasons for their rejectionist stance.

(with information from EFE and AFP)