VIDEO: US-based teenager surprises network by revealing how much he earns for his unusual job

There are more and more testimonies from young people who migrate and decide to share their experiences through social networks. In a video shared on TikTok, a person revealed a special option to generate income in the United States.

By TN

Under the username @azteca182 on the short video platform, where he has 88 thousand followers, he shared an activity that is easy for him, gives him money and also has a positive impact on the environment.

It includes a collection of bottles, which can be deposited into machines that promote the recycling of various materials such as plastic, glass and aluminum and which in turn offer payment.

“How easy it is to make money in the United States,” he captioned the video. “I see a lot of people do that. I did it and I would do it now if I didn’t have a job, but sometimes I practice it,” he said.

The young Mexican walked up to the machine, put in the bottles and explained how it worked. Additionally, he highlighted that they offer a total of ten cents for each container that is deposited. In a matter of seconds, he managed to get his reward. “It is a very good way to earn money. It’s quick and easy money because you just go to parks, collect bottles and, even if it’s a little, you’ll earn to eat,” he said.

Thanks to the fact that he frequently posts clips that show the life of an immigrant in a North American country, he has created his own community in which advice is exchanged to deal with the challenges of living abroad. About this option, he highlighted: “It is a good option and there is no excuse if there is no work.” This video attracted the attention of internet users and crossed 613 thousand views in no time.

@azteca182 This is how dollars are raised in the United States #undocumented #latinosiktok #parati #foryou #foryoupage #foryoupage #emigrantes #mexico #sudamerica #lavaplatos #diswasher #construcion #guatemala #trabajosbonitos #limpieza #usa #suenoamericsano?????? #latinosenusa #latinosenusa #jobs #emigraralforeign #lifeinusa????????? ? La Casita – MS Band by Sergio Lizaraga

Read more in TN