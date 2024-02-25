Millie and Trump met and posed for a photo together at the Conservative Political Action Conference

(CNN Spanish) — The president of Argentina, Javier Mille, traveled to the United States this Saturday where he participated in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is taking place in National Harbor, Maryland. There, he shared a meeting with former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Make Argentina Great Again,” Trump said in English (Make Argentina Great Again) as the two posed for a photograph amid hugs and handshakes.

“Long live freedom, Cara**,” the Argentine said, amid laughter from the two.

The meeting took place as part of the third day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, an event started in 1974 that has become a rallying point for conservatives inside and outside the United States. Candidates and leaders travel to CPAC year after year to get the temperature of the grassroots and test their positions before the thousands of conservatives who attend the event.

Minutes before the meeting with Trump, Milli said during her speech at CPAC, while talking about the fight against corruption, that “we will not give up on making Argentina great again.”

Although this is the first public meeting between the two, it is not the first time that Trump and Miley have exchanged compliments. Trump mentioned Mille on the occasion of his victory in Argentina’s November presidential election, writing on his Truth Social account: “Congratulations to Javier Mille on a great campaign for president of Argentina. The whole world was watching! “I’m so happy. proud of you You will turn your country around and make Argentina great again!”

In mid-January, Trump again praised Argentina: “Argentina’s new president, Javier Milli, who truly loves his country, is working hard and making great progress, according to many people ‘in the know’! He inherited a full” Disaster “, but he is Maga (making Argentina great again!), he works very hard and, against all odds, he will achieve it. I hope to help him in the future!” On that occasion, Miley responded to the American’s message on her Instagram account.

On Friday, at the Casa Rosada, President Milli, along with his cabinet ministers, welcomed United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who was on a tour of South America that also took him to Brazil.