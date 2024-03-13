What is the best robot vacuum cleaner? Our March 2024 comparison

Update 03/12/2024 – The star of floor maintenance, the robot vacuum cleaner is impressive for its autonomous operation. Not content with vacuuming different types of floors, most models are also capable of mopping hard floors for a thorough home clean. This is the case with our expert-tested Dream L20 Ultra, a high-end, fully automatic and very complete robot vacuum cleaner, hot on the heels of the excellent Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. So it logically enters our selection of the best robot vacuum cleaners alongside more accessible, but equally interesting models.

The latest generation of robot vacuum cleaners are almost all connected and map most of the home. Some recognize the things they pass. In addition to vacuuming, most also mop floors. And to free us from tasks such as emptying the collector, filling the water tank and washing the mop, the most complete has a multifunction base that manages these automatically in addition to recharging the battery. It is possible to get a good mid-range robot for 500 or 600 euros. For a fully-optioned model, count between 1,200 and 1,500 euros.

If you prefer to keep your hands on the housework and do the vacuuming yourself, stick vacuum cleaners have added functionality and versatility, with some even offering a scrubber function.

Whether it’s navigation agility, (…)

(…) Click here to see more