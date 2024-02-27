As this official Apple case drops in a few months, customers are angry

The new iPhone 15 case sold for 69 euros deteriorates surprisingly quickly. After a few months of use, many Apple customers are complaining about its poor condition.

In terms of cases, there’s one that saved an iPhone dropped 5,000 meters from an Alaska Airlines flight and the finely woven cases for the iPhone 15. These expensive defenses are not sustainable. Many Apple customers have been taking to social networks to express their displeasure in recent days. After a few months of use, many users find this authentic case in a pathetic state.

The fine weave case for the iPhone 15 deteriorates quickly

At the forefront of the frustration, journalist Joanna Stern. “The edges are peeling, the fabric is scratched like an old ladder and it’s browning like a rotten banana.“, she writes in her newsletter “Tech Things” for the highly respected Wall Street Journal. The journalist claims that Hull is in this condition after only five months of use.

A picture is worth a thousand words, the saying goes. A user on X shows the condition of his case on his iPhone 15 Pro in a photo after four months of use. for that, “This product is the worst Apple has ever produced – it should be removed and customers should receive a full refund and apology.”

One’s calling status @ Apple “FineWoven” (eg real leather substitute) premium iPhone Pro case after only 4 months of standard real-world use: This product is the worst product Apple has ever released – it should be recalled and customers should receive a full refund and apology should pic.twitter.com/WnyFN2HhPk — Stewart Shelton (@srcshelton) February 10, 2024

The tone of the message is understandable given the cost of the case. If it was just a case sold at a discount on Temu, we could understand the condition of the smartphone after a few months of intensive use. But this is an Apple product and not just any product: it’s the most expensive case for the iPhone 15, sold for 69 euros.

John Gruber, a famous high-tech blogger, has since created a survey on X to find out if these are just isolated cases or if Hull’s condition is just as dire among other users. More than half of the 3,324 voters said “It’s rubbish“Only 17.9% of voters said Hull had “Holds up well“, while 26.7% say they have it right.

These new woven and colored cases for the iPhone 15, however, were introduced instead of leather. More ethical, this shell also allows for a lower carbon footprint by being designed from recycled materials. Unfortunately, this seems to come at the expense of cheap solidity.