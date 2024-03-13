Apple is already working on the next generation of laptops

Apple has officially started development of the next generation of MacBook Pros, equipped with the M4 chip. We don’t know much about this A18-based processor yet, except that it will put artificial intelligence calculations in the spotlight.

It was only in January that we presented our test of the MacBook Pro equipped with the M3 chip: almost flawless for the latest vintage of Apple laptops. Not resting on its laurels, the Apple firm is already working on the future, according to Bloomberg. This next generation of MacBook Pro will be equipped with the M4 Apple Silicon chip, which is becoming known through the first scraps of information.

The next MacBooks will be equipped with Apple’s M4 chip

As always with all things Apple, we have news from renowned journalist Mark Gurman. He briefly mentioned the M4 chip during the question-and-answer session. According to a Bloomberg reporter, Apple “Just started formal developmentof the new MacBook Pro equipped with the M4 chip.

Details are quite sketchy at this point and it will be some time before we see the new generation MacBook Pro. Actually, the M4 chip itself isn’t ready yet!

The M4 is rumored to be based on the A18, Apple’s upcoming chip for the iPhone 16 line of smartphones. These two chips are expected to focus on tasks related to artificial intelligence (AI) featuring more neural engine cores. Indeed, iOS 18 should be packed with AI features just like MacOS 18. A crisis for Apple, which lags behind in this area.

We’ll have to wait before seeing the MacBook Pro M4 unveiled

If this is the only information available to us on the M4, it is because the M3 started its career very recently. The processor was first introduced by Apple in October 2023. It first came to power the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as the iMacs. Like its predecessor M2, it is available in Pro and Max versions.

Additionally, this precursor can give us an estimate of the time we will have to wait for M4. If the timeframe between the two presentations is the same, we can expect the M4 chip to be presented in November 2025. In fact, we had to wait 13 months between the release of the M2 chips and the M3.