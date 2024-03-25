A “mystery” surrounding the game mentioned by Square Enix, an announcement soon?

FF9 remake may be announced soon. Announcing the upcoming expansion of Final Fantasy 14, Naoki Yoshida, the producer, cut a short sentence that really leaves no room for doubt.

©Square Enix

Square Enix is ​​giving Final Fantasy 7 a second life with its remake trilogy starting in 2020. If some were skeptical after the release of the first episode, it seems that the FF7 Rebirth community is unanimous.

In parallel with the Final Fantasy 7 remake, the Japanese company is also looking to resurrect Final Fantasy 8 from its ashes. Fans of Zidane and his gang obviously won’t be on the sidelines, Because a FF9 remake will also be in development. A new hint also suggests that the announcement is approaching…

The arrival of the FF9 remake was heralded by another game in the saga

Final Fantasy 9 fans certainly won’t say no to a remake of the same quality as Final Fantasy 7 fans. Square Enix may well grant their wish. During PAX East 2024, the Japanese company unveiled the next FF14 expansion, called Dontrail. Naoki Yoshida, the game’s creator, was generous in revealing the contents of the Collector’s Edition.

Read > Final Fantasy 14 is finally coming to Xbox, but it’s a bit complicated

Players who get it will be able to retrieve two in-game items, Final Fantasy 9’s iconic pair of mascots Djeden and Garnet. If the union of the thief and the princess – even in this form – already represented a reason for hope for the community, Naoki Yoshida added a little more excitement during the announcement.

” You may have seen a lot of Final Fantasy 9 references here… but the reason is a mystery », launches the creator of FF16 to the public. A phrase that no longer leaves any room for doubt about the existence of a remake. It remains to be seen when the FF9 remake will be first announced by Square Enix.

Now that Rebirth is over, we may have to wait a long time before the final part of the trilogy. Even the newly numbered opus should not see the light of day for a few years. So the window seems perfect for the arrival of the FF9 remake in two or three years. Remember that the Nvidia leak, which listed several unannounced games, already mentioned the title’s existence.

According to noted industry journalist Jeff Grubb, The Final Fantasy 9 remake will not be as ambitious as the recent FF7 games. This will be a new version close to the scale of a game like Crisis Core Reunion: Final Fantasy 7, without a remaster, but a remake.