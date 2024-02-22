Entertainment

What happened to Taryn Manning, the sidekick of Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana?

Available on Netflix, the film Crossroads It is currently ranked tenth in the top 10 most watched movies of the moment. The cast obviously includes Britney Spears, but also Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning. What happens later?

Since February 15, Netflix has added a new film to its catalog: it is Crossroads ! Released in 2002, the The film is available for streaming for the first time Put in the spotlight Britney Spearswho plays the role of Lucy. Along with Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), they form an inseparable trio of friends. One day, they decide to bury a chest that contains symbols of their dreams and hopes. A safe they promised they wouldn’t open until their promotion. But years passed and their friendship ended. Despite everything, on the big day, all three of them are present in the public garden to dig up the famous chest.

then CrossroadsTaryn became one of Manning’s heroinesOrange is the New Black

If the rest of Britney Spears’ career doesn’t need to be described, Taryn Manning’s career continued after that, as did Zoe Saldana’s. Crossroads. In 2013, she played the role of Tiffany Doggett, aka Pennsatki. Orange is the New Black. During the filming of the Netflix series, the production teams were very concerned about Taryn Manning’s behavior. One day when she was waking up, the actress insulted several people on set before going to a bar to relax and have a drink. At the same time, the actress said that she wanted to commit suicide. Taryn Manning was then admitted to a psychiatric hospital. If she had considered closing her Instagram account, she explained that she changed her mind after reading messages of support from her fans.

Taryn Manning toured with Eminem 8 miles

Many years ago Orange is the New Black, In 2008, Taryn Manning played Jeanine in the film 8 miles where he responded to rapper Eminem. The actress also starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman Return to Cold Mountain. In 2015, she also released her album, Freedom City. Since then, Taryn Manning has played small roles in films and TV series. So in 2023, she played the role of Twila Hoffman in the film Hunt for Miranda.

