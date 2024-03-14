Dua Lipa’s New Album | Radical Optimism will be released in early May

We’ve known for some time that the release of a new Dua Lipa album was imminent. The British singer has just revealed the title, cover and release date of this highly anticipated third album: Radical optimism Released on May 3.

Winner of the Best Pop Artist award at the most recent BRIT Awards, Dua Lipa has already revealed two extracts from the 11-song album: Houdini And training seasonTwo danceable songs but with a more experimental sound than her previous album, Future nostalgiaBoth arrived Top 5 In Great Britain.

The singer was inspired by the musical styles that shaped her country of origin – Britpop, trip hop and psychedelic music – for this new opus, the cover of which shows her lunging in the water near a ‘shark’. Radical optimism — a concept she says she’s tried to integrate into her life in recent years — will be released just two weeks after Taylor Swift’s next album and barely a month after Beyoncé’s. It would take optimism to even think about dethroning these two superstars from the top of the charts upon its release.