What are the real benefits of fasting?

This ancestral practice found in all human societies has long been spiritual.

According to the promoters of this fashionable practice, depriving oneself of food would be a panacea. But what are its proven effects on health?

What do Mahatma Gandhi and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian have in common? They are both fans of fasting – firstly for moral and political reasons, it will induce weight loss and secondly for good health. These ancestral practices found in all human societies have long been spiritual: Ramadan, Lent, Yom Kippur; Hindu and Buddhist Fasting… These religions see deprivation of food as a way to detach oneself from material constraints and turn to the essential: relationship with God and fellow human beings.

Today, it is health that we are talking about most of the time, especially on social networks where there is a real fasting craze. Influencers and internet stars are full of praise for its benefits, while books are loved The No-Breakfast Plan and the Fasting-CureBy Edward Hooker Davy, as well The Japanese Art of Fasting, no…