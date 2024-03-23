Health: Which alcoholic drink makes your belly fat the most?

Beer, wine or spirits… which is more harmful to the viscera? A British study gives us the answer.

We often speak of a “beer can” to refer to the stomach of a person who consumes large quantities of beer. But does this mean wine doesn’t make your stomach bloated? A large-scale study published in the scientific journal “Obesity Science and Practice” highlights the effect of various alcoholic beverages on abdominal fat.

Brittany A. A group of researchers led by Larson analyzed data from 1,869 adults between the ages of 40 and 80 and found that alcoholic beverages did not contribute equally to the accumulation of abdominal fat. This usually increases with age, but alcohol consumption can also promote this phenomenon.

As part of this study, experts looked at the effects of different types of alcohol on belly fat, such as beer, cider, red wine, white wine, champagne and spirits. Visceral fat, which is found inside the abdominal cavity, causes chronic inflammation and affects the immune system (see box).

What is belly fat? Belly fat doesn’t just mean a level of fat that you can hold on to. Harmful to health, visceral fat surrounds the viscera (vital organs) such as the liver, stomach and kidneys and is found deep within the abdominal cavity. This visceral fat, which is invisible, is dangerous because it is metabolically very active. Indeed, it secretes pro-inflammatory substances and hormones that can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. In addition, it affects the body’s sensitivity to insulin, which causes additional stress on the metabolism. By combining a balanced diet, regular physical activity and a healthy lifestyle, it is possible to reduce visceral fat.

Beer and spirits, more harmful

While increased consumption of beer and spirits leads to an increase in visceral fat, red wine has the opposite effect. This is likely due to the anti-inflammatory effect of red wine and its ability to prevent fat storage in the body. According to researchers, when consumed in moderation, red wine can have a positive effect on health.

According to the results of the study, white wine, on the other hand, does not have a significant effect on body fat. The study also found a link between white wine consumption and better bone health in adults of a certain age.

Visceral fat surrounds vital organs such as the liver, stomach and kidneys. Getty Images

Moderate consumption is required

The researchers concluded that it may be beneficial for dietitians and doctors to ask adult alcohol users about the specific type of alcohol consumed, rather than the total amount of alcohol.

But alcoholic beverage choice isn’t the only factor that plays a role in weight gain. Diet and genetic predisposition are also determining factors. The study further states that consuming alcohol in moderation or avoiding it completely is always healthier. A conscious relationship with alcohol is therefore the key to a healthy lifestyle.