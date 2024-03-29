Against osteoarthritis, 5 nutrients and food favors

Omega 3 rich foods

Omega 3 helps fight inflammation. The problem is, they are not produced naturally by the human body. You’ll find it in rapeseed, soybean, flaxseed oil, and fatty fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, etc.

Foods rich in vitamin D

It is essential for bone and cartilage health. The Swiss League Against Rheumatism explains that “people with an adequate intake of vitamin D suffer less from osteoarthritis of the knee or hip”. If the sun is the main source of vitamin D, you will find it again – fatty fish, offal (especially liver), eggs, butter, dairy products.

Foods rich in fiber

Their consumption also helps in maintaining a healthy weight and fighting inflammation. Various studies have thus shown their interest in the prevention and management of knee osteoarthritis. Turn to fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Focus on the broccoli

Broccoli is of particular note. In addition to the presence of vitamins C and K that strengthen bones, these vegetables contain sulforaphane, which slows down – according to various laboratory studies – the progression of osteoarthritis.

green tea

Green tea is rich in polyphenols called catechins which are involved in controlling inflammation. Patient testimonials show a reduction in pain in the management of knee osteoarthritis.

Smoking Makes You “Gain Belly Fat”