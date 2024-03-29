Wendy Renard, Corinne Deacon’s Revenge?

The main maneuver will begin soon. Selection criteria are precisely established by CNOSF, each federation is actually invited to nominate its candidates for the election of flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on 26 July. And if at the beginning of the month Kylian Mbappé was hailed as one of the standard bearers, it is already certain that this will not be the case.

A putt that leaves a mark

The situation is obviously different for women and according to RMC, the French Football Federation (FFF) will nominate Wendy Renard as the standard bearer of the French delegation. And the French captain ticks all the boxes. She has already competed in the Olympics twice, in London in 2012 and in Rio in 2016, has never been a flag bearer and has a clean criminal record. ” If I get a chance to be the flag bearer, it will be with pride, but we will focus on trying to bring home the most beautiful medals during these Olympic Games. She confided in Canal+’s microphone on the subject.

Yet a gray area could undermine her candidacy: By declaring she was standing down as long as Corinne Dyker remained in office, she was at the root of the putsch that left the loss of the former coach and the blemish on her CV. It may cost her dearly, the Leone defender does not appear to be the exemplary sportswoman required for the role of standard bearer.