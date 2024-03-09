Top 14 – Clermont Barometer – Oyonnax: Domingo Miotti dances in the rain, Jules Pleisson’s bad luck…

In a match where the main actor was the rain, Domingo Miotti knew how to control the elements with his magical right foot. In contrast, Jules Plisson and Alex Newsome struggled to derail the Indin defense.

Tops

Domingo Miotti

Rain or shine, wind or shine, Oyonnax was once again his team’s compass in the opening half. While his teammates largely dominated early in the match, his first penalty allowed “Oyo” to open up the scoring and breathe. In the running game, the Argentine excelled with his possession kicks and his scintillating quality, weakening the Clermont rearguard. In the last minute, his kick allowed Oyoman to take two points of the draw. With only one failure against the Poles, the Oyonnaxian flyhalf was undoubtedly one of the best players in the game.

Rabah Slimani

The Auvergne right-back may not have the XXL profile of Colombe or Atonio, but his scrum skills consistently wreak havoc. From the start of the game until his exit, Rabah Slimani regularly forced the right axis of the Oionaksian scrum to bend. Thanks to a valuable penalty in this iconic exercise of our game, the Clermont pillar proved that at thirty-four years old we should still trust him on the right side of the Auvergne scrum.

Rob Simmons

At the first Oyonnaxian touch, an Australian giant came from Aindinois to destroy Maul’s initiation. The Australian’s knowledge of the opposition’s lineout also paid off in the 21st minute, with a new ball scoring at Mall. Solid in defence, with no missed tackles, Rob Simmons was the brains of the Claremont forward pack.

flop

Jules Plisson

The Claremont flyhalf made full amends on his first ball of the game with a wonderful low kick in front of the Oyonnax goal. A situation that could have resulted from the first try of the game if Bautista Delgue had been first to the ball. For the rest, the Jaunards opener showed little influence to dazzle his partners in the Clermont attack. Guilty of two forwards under Oionaksian kicks, including one at the root of Miotti’s second penalty, Plisson still put the Overnats three points ahead by the 80th minute, but his kicking game was too long at the root of a penalty for a draw.

Folau Fainga

Australian Hooker could not deliver the best match of his career against Oyonnax. Starting with a kick from Jules Plisson, his mistake gave Miotti the first three points of the match. Within five meters of Indianois, the Australian also easily lost a dangerous ball before making a fine breakthrough from Elivaretti Raka (19th).

Christopher Wotoa

Oyonnax’s right pillar would not leave Clermont with stars in his eyes. Penalized three times by the game’s referee, Mr. Descotts, Christopher Waotoa dropped a remarkable five meters against his opener, Domingo Miotti’s return kick, in what is a rare sight to highlight. Not a big night, Waotoa should quickly forget this trip to the Auvergne.

Alex Newsom

Clermontois fell victim to the Oionaxian bombardment in the rear. Constantly targeted by the Indian gunners, Alex Newsome was not very reliable with the high ball, getting off the ball three times in the first act. The Australian full-back has also never been able to make a difference with his Lightning supports, which have given ASM a lot of relief this season. But like much of the Clermont back line, Newsome was put in a lot of trouble.