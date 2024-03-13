Barca work, Arsenal caught, results at the break!

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Who will join Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid or even Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg? After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy, Barca must win at home to Naples to continue their European adventure. And after 45 minutes of play, Xavi Hernandez’s men worked, but nothing was over yet.

The armory trembles

In the space of two minutes, Fermin López then allowed Joao Cancelo to put the Catalans 2–0 up after 17 minutes of play. But in a well-crafted move, they conceded a score drop on Amir’s achievement. Rahmani (30th, 2-1). Barca qualified on the break. At the same time, Arsenal, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against FC Porto in Portugal, managed to find the net thanks to Leandro Trossart before the break (41st, 1-0). The English will now need another goal to book their ticket to the quarter-finals.