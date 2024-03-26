Antoine Griezmann, the sad reality

The Blues fell from the heights on Saturday against Germany. Surprised from the first seconds of the game, the French team was never able to compete with its hosts and logically lost 2-0 against Mannschaft who nevertheless lacked results. And if the lack of intensity displayed by the vice-world champions largely explains this lackluster performance, Antoine Griezmann’s absence was also cruelly felt.

“He is a player who makes others better the most”

“The defeat against Germany and especially the way France lost reinforces my view that Antoine Griezmann is essential for the Blues.” Bixente wrote in his column for Lizarazu team While the Madrid striker missed his first match for France since June 2017 and a friendly against England. The former Barcelona player has since played 84 games for the Blues. The vacuum left by his absence was even more palpable.

“I don’t see players of his profile who adapt so well to the configuration of the France team. In selection he has already been used in several positions on the offensive front, but on the one hand, also in the relay environment, and he has done it each time with a lot of self-sacrifice. Who combines their talent, their adaptability and their generosity in the team today? I don’t see”The former left back of the France team continued.

Antoine Griezmann’s contribution is immense and not just because of his riot of energy. He is also a vital playmaker for the Blues. “Griezmann is the player who forms the link between the midfield and the attack, who balances the team. He is a player who makes others better. Philanthropic by nature, he will always favor sports and movement. He explained further, stressing that other French midfielders were not as strong offensively.