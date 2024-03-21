Well, the epidemic is over in France

A little relief for the fragile. The national public health agency noted on Wednesday that the flu epidemic has ended in mainland France, while Guadeloupe and Martinique are affected abroad.

Last week, ending March 17, “influenza indicators continued to decrease in France, in town and in hospitals of all age groups”, summarized Public Health France in its weekly report on acute respiratory infections.

While the epidemic was still hitting Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in early March, “13 regions (now) were in the post-epidemic phase” in mainland France last week, the agency said.

This means that the annual flu epidemic, which began in mainland France about four months ago, is coming to an end, even if a rebound cannot be ruled out.

Outbreaks still continue overseas in Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Fewer French people at risk against flu were vaccinated this season: 45.9% at the end of December 2023, compared with 50% at the same date for the 2022-2023 season, and 52.7% for those aged 65 and over alone. 54.7% a year ago.

Moreover, the situation is calm regarding the other two major epidemics. Covid, which causes several outbreaks every year, is at the bottom of the wave, while in Mayotte, except for foreigners, the bronchiolitis epidemic for infants is apparently over.

In a first assessment, health authorities noted at the end of February that the three epidemics put less strain on the health system this year than in the 2022-2023 season, which was particularly harsh.

However, it is necessary to continue wearing a mask in case of symptoms, stress the health officials: “It is important to systematically adopt the barrier gesture by all, especially in busy places and in the presence of vulnerable people, especially to wear a mask. Masks, hand washing and regular ventilation of closed spaces in case of symptoms,” recalls Public Health France.

A new vaccination booster campaign against Covid-19, targeted at the oldest, over 80 and those most at risk, will begin in mid-April.