Here is a magic product to make a super effective flat stomach gel

Do you want to see that little plump belly deflate without spending hours in the gym? Focus on natural ingredients to create a super-effective gel for daily application.

Aloe Vera, an all-purpose product!

Revered by Native Americans in herbal medicine and known in Chinese pharmacopoeias, this species of aloe has uncertain origins, but is widespread throughout the world, particularly in Mexico, the Mediterranean, and Asia. is identified by Its long, pointed leaves are made up of over 98% water. When we cut them, we see that they contain An emollient and softening gel. This contains precious nectar Over 75 nutrients : It is rich in vitamins and trace elements, which all provide Their benefits for body, face and hair. Rich in polysaccharides, it also helps retain water within the skin. This natural active ingredient can also be used on the face, body, scalp and lengths. It truly is a do-it-all product!

His Powers: He has Soothing, rejuvenating and antibacterial properties. Its fresh texture soothes feelings of overheat and discomfort. It soothes redness, sunburn, itchiness and itching, and it also heals minor injuries. Demonstrated healing effect.

Aloe Vera: How to use it in your beauty routine?

On the hair: Pure aloe vera can be used on the scalp, before shampooing, to soothe irritation. Apply it lengthwise to restore softness to dry and dehydrated hair (for example curly hair). It also adds creaminess to the color of the vegetable and makes it more hydrating. It is found in many products against dandruff or intended to restore the beauty of damaged hair.

On the body: Use it in place of body lotion, or after hair removal or shaving, to soothe the skin.

On the face: Apply it like a serum under your day cream. To hydrate your skin, Cut a slice from an aloe leaf (You will find tutorials on the internet) and Apply it gently on the face, so that the gel penetrates the epidermis. You can also buy pure aloe vera gel and use it as an active ingredient to incorporate into a cosmetic preparation – for example, mixed with oil, it can create a moisturizing emulsion.

Its advantages: It is suitable for all skin types, Who will appreciate its light texture and its high moisturizing power. Bonus: It’s super-easy to use in DIY cosmetics.

Aloe Vera: Can I Drink It?

Yes, aloe vera can be drunk. It is also a great ally to hydrate the skin from within. It can be consumed Alone or mixed with water or fruit juice, To remove its bitterness. Be careful, do not overdo it (maximum 50 ml per day) because It can have a laxative effect. Correct choice: Pure interest, not focus. Its advantage: it is A drink that promotes the elimination of toxinsMore brilliant color guaranteed.

DIY beauty: How to make flat stomach gel at home using aloe vera?

here is Pure synergy of active ingredients ! A combination of aloe vera and mustard oil helps to strengthen the skin. Atlas cedar essential oil removes fatWhile lemon essential oil disperses them under the epidermis.

Ingredients (for 1 pump bottle of 30 ml):

Be careful, lemon essential oil is photosensitizing. We apply it in the evening, never before going to the beach. Please note that you will find these ingredients in drugstores, organic stores and some supermarkets.

Preparation:

In a bowl, put aloe vera gel and mustard oil. Add essential oil. Mix the preparation to obtain a homogeneous composition and put it in a pump bottle. Apply a small amount of cream daily for clean, dry skin. Massage to penetrate.

Protection: Conducted under optimal conditions, This gel can be kept at room temperature for up to one month.

