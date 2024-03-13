What are the signs of kidney dysfunction?

Kidney disease can be easily missed because the signs are not very specific. However, it may be reversible.

Located on either side of the spine, in the lumbar region, are the kidneys vital organs which is part ofUrinary system. This includes the bladder, the ureter that connects the kidney to the bladder, and the ureter that connects the bladder to the outside. Kidneys are bean shaped and sized respectively 12 centimeters high, 6 centimeters wide and 3 centimeters thick. They weigh 100 to 150 grams each. They perform two main functions: Urine production And Blood filtration. Like any organ, they can deteriorate. “When we talk about kidney dysfunction, we really mean it Chronic kidney disease or d‘Renal failure Depending on the stage” Dr. Vincent Hupperton, urological surgeon defines. Chronic kidney disease is characterized by slow, progressive decline and Reversible Renal function. kidney Not able to filter blood properly of the organism. When this phenomenon worsens, it is a question of chronic kidney failure. In the absence of treatment, this can lead to death. Complete loss of kidney function. “There are two main causes leading to chronic kidney failure Diabetes AndHigh blood pressure. Screening in these patients is essential to delay disease progression.”

Constant fatigue, lethargy…

Chronic kidney disease remains silent for a long time because the symptoms it causes are not specific. “It is often discovered by chance, meanwhile blood test carried out for other reasons, esp tirednessor the Chronic disease monitoring such as diabetes or hypertension” A urological surgeon suggests. It is diagnosed by Blood and urine analysis. More specifically, by measuring albuminuria in urine and serum creatinine in blood. Elevated creatinine and the presence of protein in the urine help confirm the diagnosis. The Defect signs May include:

great fatigue

A dull one

Anemia

Cramps

Digestive disorders

Itchy lesions on the skin

Sleep disorders

“Urinary frequency is not an indicator of kidney dysfunction”

“Furthermore, note that urinary frequency is not an indicator of kidney dysfunction. Thirst is also not a symptom of kidney failure. We can’t say, ‘I have signs of kidney failure so I’m going to see a doctor’ because there are no specific signs that can guide us.”, Dr. Vincent wants to clarify Hooperton. Treatment of kidney dysfunction mainly involves Treat the disease that occurs. Mostly, A medical treatment is administered to Control blood sugar Antihypertensive drugs are prescribed in case of diabetes and against high blood pressure. l’Self-monitoring of blood pressure Also recommended. The progression of kidney disease results in end-stage renal failure Dialysis But a Kidney transplant. “Furthermore, hygienic and dietary measures must be respected. This includes especially the fact. Limit salt and protein consumptionAlso by fact Drink at least 1.5 liters of water every day To facilitate kidney function. Finally, the Regular practice of physical activity It plays an important role in preventing the development of the disease.Underlines the expert.

Dr. Urological surgeon in Paris. Thanks to Vincent Hupperton, author of the podcast Prostate Minute and 1001 Vasectomies