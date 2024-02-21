Here are the reasons why you should be consuming cinnamon products now!

Cinnamon tea is ideal for preventing bloating, nausea and heartburn after meals.

Just mentioning it can bring back childhood memories. Cinnamon has been used since ancient times For its many qualities including its pure fragrance.

Its uses range from medicines to high-end gastronomic preparations, both sweet and savory.

The best-known variety of this gift of nature—mainly for the health benefits it offers—is cassia cinnamon.

According to what the Egyptians recorded through their hieroglyphics in both temples and pyramids, This kingdom uses cinnamon for its dead breath.

Later, the Romans and Greeks used it for better digestion. This is why – and as documented – in the Mediterranean region, Cinnamon, along with pepper and cardamom, were the first spices in various preparations.

Place of origin, new cultures and main characteristics

Its natural habitat is Sri Lanka and China. So this is where we get the best quality cinnamon in the world.

However, today, It is also cultivated In other regions of the planet whose climate is hot and humid Such as Brazil, Guyana and Madagascar.

A cup of warm milk with cinnamon and other spices warms even the saddest heart.

The cinnamon cassia tree is perennial (They are always green) and measure up to 15 meters in height. Its branches have a double bark, which emits its incomparable fragrance.

The cinnamon we eat is extracted from the branches of the tree, which are left to dry in the shade for 4 to 5 days. Sulfur is then applied to obtain a reddish-brown color. Then, they are rolled up to give the unique shape with which they are marketed (cinnamon sticks) or ground to make cinnamon powder.

This contains aromatic plants High amount of vitamins and minerals. From them we get vitamins A and C, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, fiber and carbohydrates.

Health benefits

Due to its characteristics and properties, cinnamon is used To restore energy and improve health:

digestive system To prevent bloating, constipation, heartburn, vomiting and loss of appetite;

To prevent bloating, constipation, heartburn, vomiting and loss of appetite; respiratory system for coughs, colds and bronchitis;

for coughs, colds and bronchitis; reproductive system To regulate the menstrual cycle and relieve pain caused by uterine contractions, as well as for erectile dysfunction.

Cinnamon can also be used externally on the body To prevent bad breath, mouth ulcers, respiratory infections, toenail and toenail fungus and vaginal infections.

Its consumption is not recommended for people who do not have blood clotting and pregnant women, as it stimulates blood circulation.

On the other hand, cooking has the highest daily use of cinnamon Prepare a rich infusion with black tea or add a sprig while heating milk. EApart from enjoying the taste of the exotic blend, you will relax your body.

Traditionally, cinnamon is used in cooking as an ingredient in sweet dishes.

If you like to bake, a cinnamon roll works great. Warm brownies, roasted pears, rice pudding dessert or cookies with afternoon tea are infused with the aroma of this spice.

Similarly, Cinnamon can be used in savory preparations, Such as various cuts of meat cooked in a pan, rustic potatoes, roast turkey, vegetable soup or in bread preparations.