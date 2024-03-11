We have the full cast of The Last of Us Season 2 – ActuSF

If we have to wait till 2025 to see the second season of The last of us, information is trickling down. Yesterday we learned the full casting list to continue Joel and Ellie’s adventures.

Besides Pedro Pascal and Bela Ramsay, we can see or find Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Rutina Wesley (Maria), Caitlin Dever (Abby), Young Mazino (Jesse), Isabella Merced (Dina), Danny Ramirez (Manny). Greg DeGuire, Danny Ramirez (Emmanuel “Manny” Alvarez), Ariella Baer (Mel), Tati Gabriel (Nora) and Spencer Lord (Owen).

If the first season was a real hit on Netflix, the second is a long time coming. This was due to the screenwriters’ strike a few months ago which disrupted the schedule. It should be adapted to another video game piece, The Last of Us: Part II.

For the record, here is the summary (taken from Wikipedia): “The game follows Ellie and Joel’s adventures across the United States devastated by a cordyceps epidemic. Four years after the first opus, an unfortunate event occurs, which deeply upsets Eli. He then embarks on a quest for revenge that will change him forever…“

Launched in 2020, it is the most awarded video game in history. The series will have to live up to that.