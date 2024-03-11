Games

We have the full cast of The Last of Us Season 2 – ActuSF

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

If we have to wait till 2025 to see the second season of The last of us, information is trickling down. Yesterday we learned the full casting list to continue Joel and Ellie’s adventures.

Besides Pedro Pascal and Bela Ramsay, we can see or find Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Rutina Wesley (Maria), Caitlin Dever (Abby), Young Mazino (Jesse), Isabella Merced (Dina), Danny Ramirez (Manny). Greg DeGuire, Danny Ramirez (Emmanuel “Manny” Alvarez), Ariella Baer (Mel), Tati Gabriel (Nora) and Spencer Lord (Owen).

If the first season was a real hit on Netflix, the second is a long time coming. This was due to the screenwriters’ strike a few months ago which disrupted the schedule. It should be adapted to another video game piece, The Last of Us: Part II.

For the record, here is the summary (taken from Wikipedia): “The game follows Ellie and Joel’s adventures across the United States devastated by a cordyceps epidemic. Four years after the first opus, an unfortunate event occurs, which deeply upsets Eli. He then embarks on a quest for revenge that will change him forever…

Launched in 2020, it is the most awarded video game in history. The series will have to live up to that.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

G2 Esports took on the MAD Lions KOI at the end of Day 2 of the Spring Split

11 hours ago

This video game is back and even better

January 25, 2024

Pink Kawaii for Minecraft for Android

3 weeks ago

How to turn on Aim Assist

January 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button