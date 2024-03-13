GTA 6 release date is closer than expected according to this post from developers Rockstar Games

Last December, Rockstar Games sent video game players into a frenzy by announcing that their next hit, Grand Theft Auto 6, would indeed be released in 2025. However, the New York studio is somewhat stingy when it comes to communication, so you have to go fishing for information. Recently, a new track has been created on the launch window!

GTA 6 has started its communication, but we are still waiting for big information

This year, when it comes to video games, there’s no risk of running out of (very) hot topics in the news. Between the releases following one another at an extraordinary pace, the upheaval within the industry, such as numerous layoffs, and announcements and other revelations, there is plenty to do. In all of this, one very specific subject has come to add his two cents, and we’re referring to the obvious Grand Theft Auto VI. Although Rockstar Games’ next hit is expected in 2025, the current year will also be very important, especially in terms of communication.

Certainly, the New York development studio won’t need to try too hard to generate general enthusiasm among players, But above all it should show clarity. This is all the more important given the numerous rumors circulating on social networks in the coming months. In addition to what the game will contain, there is information that will be discussed for a long time, and it may not be anyone else. Grand Theft Auto 6. For the moment, there is nothing concrete… except maybe a message from the developers that shows us the way to follow!

Buy GTA 5 on PS5

After a very long silence, Rockstar Games broke the silence by revealing the first images in December GTA VI. Now that the first stone has been laid, we are waiting to find the second… without knowing when it will be introduced. Incidentally, the year 2025 is approaching, as is the release date, and it is still slow to be announced. However, if we check out the latest job offer (now unavailable on the site), we will have a more concrete idea about this coveted launch window.. In this case, it was the contract period that locked some players out.

Currently, Rockstar Lincoln Studios in the United Kingdom is looking for a Russian translator for a period of 12 months until the end of the first quarter of 2025.. In the mission, we can see that the candidate is supposed to supervise “ Quality assurance of localization to ensure the best quality of final product » and be able » Work under pressure and follow strict guidelines when necessary ” What is interesting behind this information is Localization often represents one of the last stages of development. So, this would mean that GTA 6 is entering the home stretch before the release and could be released During the first quarter of 2025 or later. A few months ago, Another lead that we took the time to develop was supporting this lead.