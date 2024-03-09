Results, Agenda, Ranking, Format, Schedule, Information, Streams, Qualifying Teams

Find all the information, schedules, groups, results and streams of the EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024, a tournament featuring three of the LFL’s best teams, including Karmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy.

General information from LEC

Sect : EMEA Masters 2024 Spring



Date : From 15 to 28 April



the place : Online



format : Play-in + Group Stage + Playoffs

Calendar cutting

Play-ins :

: Main stage groups :

: Quarter Finals :

: Semi-final :

: The grand finale :

Eligible teams

format

The top 28 teams from the ERL league will compete over four weeks. 12 teams will automatically qualify for the group stage, while the remaining 16 teams will participate in warm-up matches starting on April 4. The 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four and will play a double round-robin, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoff stage.

Teams that successfully pass the play-offs will then advance to the group stage, which will begin on April 11. The teams will compete in another double round-robin, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. This is where teams will compete in a best-of-five, single-elimination bracket, starting with the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and ending with the grand final on April 29.

Play-in

Group stage

– 16 teams participate

– Teams are divided into four groups

-Double round robin

– Matches are in Bo1

– The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

Knockout stage

– Eight teams participate

– The first seeded teams face the second seeded team in the group stage.

– Bo3 match

– Winners qualify for the main event

main event

Group stage

– 16 teams participate

– Teams are divided into four groups based on seeding.

– Each group is made up of one team from each pool

– Groups cannot contain more than one team from the same region.

-Double round robin

– Matches are in Bo1

– The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoff stage

Knockout stage

– 8 teams participate

– Direct elimination

– Bo5 matches

Distribution of slots

Here is a breakdown of the number of teams that will be invited to each league for the EMEA Masters Spring Split:

LFL – 2 main stages + 1 play-in

– 2 main stages + 1 play-in Tcl – 2 main stages + 1 play-in

– 2 main stages + 1 play-in SL – 2 main stages

– 2 main stages PRM – 2 main stages

– 2 main stages UL – 2 main stages

– 2 main stages NLC – 1 main stage + 1 play-in

– 1 main stage + 1 play-in PGN – 1 main stage + 1 play-in

– 1 main stage + 1 play-in EBL – 2 play-ins

– 2 play-ins LPLOL – 2 play-ins

– 2 play-ins GLL – 2 play-ins

– 2 play-ins ESLOL – 2 play-ins

– 2 play-ins H.M. – 2 play-ins

– 2 play-ins A.L. – 2 play-ins

streams