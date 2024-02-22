“We have confirmation of re-entry of ERS-2 into atmosphere”: 2.3-tonne satellite burns up

The European satellite ERS-2 burned up in the atmosphere on February 21, 2024. The return of this 2.3-tonne object presented a small possibility of damage or hitting someone, a risk that appears to have been ruled out.

After 29 years of traveling she was burned. European satellite ERS-2 did indeed return to Earth but did not survive its passage through the atmosphere, reports Parisian. substance of 2.3 tons No one was hurt or harmed, causing panic when his return was announced, even if the risk was small.

is consumed in the environment

The European Space Agency, which closely followed the rover’s movements, announced on Wednesday that ERS-2 had ended its course in the atmosphere and burned up: “We have confirmed ERS-2 re-entry into the atmosphere at 5:17 pm GMT over the North Pacific Ocean between Alaska and Hawaii.”

The satellite fall-out operation was launched in 2011. The goal was to eliminate all threats to Earth’s atmosphere from flying objects or to structures and people on the ground. Most of this 2.3 tonnes was consumed on Wednesday, at relatively low levels An altitude of about 80 kmBetween Alaska and Hawaii.

Danger averted

In recent days, doubts have persisted over the existence of a 52 kg fragment that could reach the ground. Several hours after the object entered the atmosphere, ESA still has not announced any hazardous debris. As a reminder, the probability of a fragment presenting a threat to humans was less than one in a hundred billion.

This was the first earth observation satellite was launched in 1995 and completed 16 years of missions in space. Its natural descent, attributed to gravity, was declared.

“It provides invaluable long-term data on land surfaces, ocean temperatures, ozone levels and polar ice extent that have revolutionized our understanding of the Earth system”Best wishes to ESA.