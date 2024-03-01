Helldivers 2 players are happy with this new reward

The Helldivers 2 community has received new inspiration to spread managed democracy after the developers announced a brand new reward for Major Order.

Prime Orders are just one of the ways Helldivers 2 aims to bring its community together, as it gives each player a common goal to work toward.

By doing so, fans will receive a large reward, usually in the form of one of the in-game currencies, making the extended effort more than worth it.

The new Major Order raises the bar even higher, however, with a hefty price tag that has Helldivers 2’s player base ready to go back as soon as possible.

Helldivers 2 fans love the new Major Order reward

A new Master Order was released to the community today, asking everyone to help liberate the planet of Veld by completing missions there.

The massive reward promised for completing this objective is 45 Battle Medals for each player.

For reference, Battle Medals are the currency that players use to unlock content in the Helldivers 2 War Bond Battle Pass, which is the primary source of all cosmetics and weapons in the game.

Response to the award has been overwhelmingly positive, with one fan posting on the game’s subreddit saying: “It’s a real reward for spreading orderly democracy.”

Others agree, saying the award will give the sport a big boost:

“Yes, 45 medals is a huge boost for players with less playing time and a really good share for any partner like me. I think it’s clear that they’re getting better at it, once the battle actually gets going, I imagine there’s going to be a lot of cool stuff.”

Many people say that having something like this to achieve helps with some of the gameplay glitches that annoy many Helldivers 2 players.

In another post mentioning the award, another user says: “Or maybe it’s just the game developers giving us something easy because of the state of the game over the past few weeks. The developer says: ‘Thanks for being patient with us!’”

The Helldivers 2 community is feeling inspired to fight back after the devastating loss to Malvellon Creek this week.