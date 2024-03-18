Technology

Apple TV+ going to offer with advertising?

Photo of Admin Admin14 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Apple TV+ About changing course following the streaming giants, but unfortunately not in a good way.

The streaming revolution never ceases to amaze us, and this time, it’s another streaming platform’s turn to make waves. If Netflix and Disney+ have already chosen a formula that includes ads, Apple TV+ is looking to follow suit.

Rumors that rocked the internet

According to information provided by Business Insider, this possibility could become a reality. Apple, the giant behind iPhones, is considering launching an ad-supported offering on its streaming platform. With Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ already well-established in the field, Apple TV+ is also looking to gain ground.

If until now, the platform has been characterized by its absence of ads and exclusively original content in its catalog, things may change soon. With the acquisition of broadcast rights to MLS (Major League Soccer), it aims to attract new subscribers by offering more variety, including advertising between programs.

warning signs

The clues leave little room for doubt. The recent hiring of NBCUniversal’s advertising specialist Joseph Cady signals Apple’s intentions. Along with two of Apple’s other advertising heavyweights, Lauren Frye and Winston Crawford, Cady could spearhead a new strategy aimed at integrating ads.

What does the future hold for subscribers to the Beaton-Apple platform? Only the official announcement of the company can answer this question. In the meantime, stay tuned to follow the latest developments in this story that could be a game-changer.

Apple Tv+ is going to be offered with advertising

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin14 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

How to get Ignition Organs in Palworld

February 5, 2024

Microsoft PC Manager – New free download tool to clean your computer and compete with CCleaner – LaptopSpirit

February 9, 2024

Bumblebees have a surprising form of collective intelligence that was thought to be unique to humans

6 days ago

How to Enable Double-Tap Gesture Control on Almost Every Apple Watch

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button