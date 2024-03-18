Apple TV+ going to offer with advertising?

Apple TV+ About changing course following the streaming giants, but unfortunately not in a good way.

The streaming revolution never ceases to amaze us, and this time, it’s another streaming platform’s turn to make waves. If Netflix and Disney+ have already chosen a formula that includes ads, Apple TV+ is looking to follow suit.

Rumors that rocked the internet

According to information provided by Business Insider, this possibility could become a reality. Apple, the giant behind iPhones, is considering launching an ad-supported offering on its streaming platform. With Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ already well-established in the field, Apple TV+ is also looking to gain ground.

If until now, the platform has been characterized by its absence of ads and exclusively original content in its catalog, things may change soon. With the acquisition of broadcast rights to MLS (Major League Soccer), it aims to attract new subscribers by offering more variety, including advertising between programs.

warning signs

The clues leave little room for doubt. The recent hiring of NBCUniversal’s advertising specialist Joseph Cady signals Apple’s intentions. Along with two of Apple’s other advertising heavyweights, Lauren Frye and Winston Crawford, Cady could spearhead a new strategy aimed at integrating ads.

Apple is taking another step towards advertising on Apple TV+!

In fact, the brand just hired Joseph Cady, a former executive responsible for advertising for the NBCU Universal group! 🤔 Joseph Cady will work with Winston Crawford, head of ad sales… https://t.co/pRpSSrLSCO pic.twitter.com/t276tq1aM7 — Apple TV+ Fr Actu (@AppleTVPlusFrA) March 10, 2024

What does the future hold for subscribers to the Beaton-Apple platform? Only the official announcement of the company can answer this question. In the meantime, stay tuned to follow the latest developments in this story that could be a game-changer.