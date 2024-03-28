Watch the trailer of Dayana Kind

This adventure Poor creatures Barely Finished (with four Oscars), dir Yorgos Lanthimos Already coming back with a new film Emma Stone in the credits. Kind kindness The costume will not be a film but an anthology, as this first trailer shows us.

Three stories for Kind of Kindness, trailer

This Wednesday, March 27, Searchlight Pictures First trailer revealed. This 45-second preview (punctuated by hitsEurythmics“Sweet Dreams”) focuses on various characters in the film.

Kind kindness Described as a triptych fable where we find many actors in three stories. In these stories, we will find a man without choice who tries to gain control over his life; A policeman is worried because his wife who disappeared at sea has returned but seems to have become a different person; Finally a determined woman who is looking for a certain person with a special power and who is determined to become a wonderful spiritual leader.

Kind kindness Brings together a distinguished cast of established actors and emerging talents on screen:

Emma Stone (Winner of two Oscars for Poor creatures And La la land),

(Winner of two Oscars for And La la land), William Defoe ( Poor creatures, Spider-Man ),

( ), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, sanctuary),

(Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, sanctuary), Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Power of the Dog),

(Killers of the Flower Moon, The Power of the Dog), Hong Chow ( instruction sheet , Whale),

( , Whale), Joe Alvin ( Beloved, a conversation between friends ),

( ), Mamoudou Athi ( Primary , black box),

( , black box), Hunter Shaffer (Euphoria, Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird).

Kind kindness Directed, produced and co-written by Yorgos Lanthimos. Ephthymis Philippo Co-signed the screenplay of the film with him. This is their fourth collaboration after this Canine, Lobster And Killing of the sacred deer. Other manufacturers of Kind kindness is Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe And Kasia Malipan.

The film will be released in a few limited theaters in the United States on June 21 and globally a week later. In France, it is only hinted that it will be released soon.

According to rumours, Kind kindness May be presented at the Cannes Film Festival. The selection will be announced from mid-April.

