Ed Sheeran celebrates seven years of “Divide” album and gives a nod to Rihanna

Ed Sheeran took time out to treat himself and his fans to a retrospective for his album’s seventh anniversary. division, 3 March. The record deserves it, transforming the singer-songwriter’s career and life into an international superstar.

For the occasion, Ed Sheeran published a series of photos on Instagram. Some show the moments of the album’s production, others show its release date. But the most original is the first of the carousel: a photo of the singer with Rihanna at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

motivation

Why Rihanna? Because of the interpreter Don’t turn off the music Helped inspire the writing of Ed Sheeran’s hit film, your shape. This is what the musician makes clear in the caption of the photo where we see the two of them, all smiles, a little disheveled. “At the Grammy Awards, Rihanna says that your shape At first thought for it. »

This isn’t a scoop… Ed Sheeran already told the BBC in 2017 that while working on the song with his co-writers, he told himself it would “really suit Rihanna”. Only, putting a few songs to music, he told himself that the star “isn’t really going to sing”. The sequel proved they were worth keeping it for Ed Sheeran!

“The most successful period of my career”

Among the many other photos shared by Ed Sheeran, and appropriately captioned, is a photo of him and dancer Jenny Pegouski, who starred in the song’s music video, as well as an image with two of the song’s co-writers, Johnny McDade of the group Snow Patrol, and producer Steve Mack. Later, we see them together as Ed Sheeran holds a bottle of champagne to celebrate the success of this title reaching number one in the charts.

Among the many tributes surrounding these photographs, Ed Sheeran has not forgotten artist Damien Hirst, who painted the album cover, as well as British rapper Stormzy and actress Zoey Deutch, who both featured in the song’s music video. Perfect.

Finally, the artist shared memories of the journey divisionEspecially one football match where he didn’t shine… “For my birthday in Brazil during the tour division, I asked to play a soccer match with former Brazilian national team players. We were beaten hard,” he wrote.

The caption of the last published photo clearly states how much division is important to the musician. “The last night of travel and preaching divisionIn Ipswich, eating pizza and celebrating the most successful period of my career,” he writes, seen in bed with a pizza.

At age 33, while Ed Sheeran continues to score hits, especially with Subtract And Autumn variations (2023), nostalgia must not be in order!