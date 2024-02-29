Chelsea’s Megan Fox likeness ruins the experiment (but she’s not wrong)

summary Claiming a resemblance to Megan Fox undermines the show’s intent.

Jimmy felt misled about Chelsea’s appearance but was still attracted to her.

Chelsea and Jimmy’s relationship troubles suggest that they may not be together.









Chelsea Blackwell, a current cast member of Love is blind Season 6, set the internet on fire when she told Jimmy Presnell that people often compared Chelsea’s looks to actress Megan Fox. During one of their pod dates, Chelsea asks Jimmy if he has a celebrity doppelganger. The flight attendant said passengers said she looked like an actress.

Jimmy was visibly excited at the prospect of being with a woman who looked like a beautiful movie star and later told producers that he felt Chelsea had misled him about his appearance. Jimmy got down on one knee and proposed to Chelsea at the end of the sixth episode, once before and once after he saw her face to face. Tea Love is blind The Season 6 stars vowed to spend the rest of their lives together despite being embroiled in a love triangle with Trevor Sova and Jess Vestal.





related to 20 Best Reality TV Shows Right Now Television is being affected by the ongoing entertainment industry strike, causing many people to turn to reality TV. What’s the best show right now?





Chelsea looks a bit like Megan Fox

But it’s not about looks

Although Chelsea bears a slight resemblance to Fox, making this claim about her appearance undermines the process of social experimentation. While the internet has been hostile Love is blind For the season 6 star comparing herself to Fox, the issue isn’t her looks. The real point is Chelsea was using her looks to dispel Jimmy’s attraction to her, which went against the entire purpose of the show.. If Chelsea wanted to use her looks to attract a mate, there are many other reality shows she could have applied to.





Jimmy and Chelsea’s Journey

troubled waters

Custom image by Cesar Garcia

After meeting face-to-face and getting engaged, Chelsea and Jimmy leave the pods for a beach resort vacation in Punta Cana, but it’s not an easy trip for the new couple.. They were there with all the other newbies Love is blind Season 6 couples, and Jimmy gets into trouble with his new fiance when he mentions a companion. Love is blind Season 6 cast member Amber “Eddie” as Desire.Quite stacked“Worst, in a recent episode, Jimmy tells Chelsea he thinks she’s too clingy.

”

She definitely related to me some about, uh, how she looked.

“





Jimmy’s reaction to Chelsea’s appearance

He misled

Jimmy said Love is blind Season 6 Producers K He felt Chelsea had misled him about her looks. “She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked” Jimmy said during a recent episode. While he was disappointed that she didn’t look like Megan Fox, Jimmy admitted that he was still attracted to Chelsea. However, Jimmy brought it up again when Chelsea’s friends came to visit and they denied Chelsea’s claims of Megan Fox. supported.

What we know about Jimmy and Chelsea

Same objectives

Love Is Blind Season 6 Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell Montage





Chelsea is a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planners who have recently been thoroughly humbled by the Internet. Jimmy, 28, is in software sales And insists that he is ready to get married. Jimmy and Chelsea both arrived Love is blind Season 6 wants to make a strong connection with someone.

Are Chelsea and Jimmy still together?

Did they get married?

Custom image by Serena Nitta

thought that Love is blind The Season 6 stars have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, It is very likely that Chelsea and Jimmy are no longer together. Chelsea needs a lot of verbal validation, and Jimmy can’t give her the validation she needs in a relationship. As their wedding day approaches, it seems unlikely that they will make it work, especially since Jimmy is still interested in Jace Vestal.







Love is blind

Season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.