Kanye West and Inter’s Curva Nord, an (un)expected connection – Serie A – J26 – Lacy-Inter

“Stars” and “Carnival”, these are the two titles that Kanye West decided to call Interna’s Curva Nord. If the presence of supporters The Nerazzurri The first part quoted is intended to be insightful, on the other hand it is heard from the intro of the second part (which should be titled “Hooligans”, at first) with the song taken in the chorus by more than a hundred ultra Milanese. . As for the lyrics, we’ll go ahead: “ go go go! His blowjob is so good that he is on the honor roll. She rides my cock like a carnival. I did the impossible. »

But then, how did Kim Kardashian’s former partner come under the spell of ultra culture? To understand everything, we have to go back to October 7, 2023. Kanye West is currently in Italy, spending quality time with his son Sant. A sports fan, his children want to attend Serie A matches. It’s good, the Wests are with Richard Santoro: one of the (very) many artistic advisors, but a true Inter fan in front of the most eternal.

Leo with Kanye West (attending Genoa-Milan) after the game pic.twitter.com/ZxvD4evwua — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) October 7, 2023

“ My tifoso side wanted us to attend an inter match. Unfortunately, it was already too late. So, we turned to Genoa-Milan which happened in the evening »He explains in an interview given La Republica. So the trio head to Luigi Ferraris Stadium, and inevitably, Kanye West’s presence gets people talking. Want to buy a partnership, club? No, the forty-year-old is mainly there to cheer on his baby and even takes time to take a few photos with some of the players (including Rafael Leo, a rapper in his spare time) or fans at the final whistle.

If the end of the Genoa-Milan match (0-1) was marked by the dismissal of Mike Mignon or the glove feat in the hands of Olivier Giroud, it was the atmosphere of the stadium and the enthusiasm of the fans of both teams. That tempts you. “ He was really impressed with Ultra’s passion, chants and smoke bombs. Very quickly, he explained to me that he wanted to do something artistic with Ultras “, Remembers the saints. Love at first sight was so intense that Chicago wanted to bring So Ultra back on stage during a show scheduled a few days later at his Campovolo, a concert that was ultimately canceled. Regardless, Kanye West is already stung.

Rap and ultra songs, the perfect marriage

As the weeks go by, Taylor Swift’s tormentor is in full gear for her seventeenth album. To find new inspiration, Ye goes to a seminar in Saudi Arabia with Richard Santoro. After the recording session, the latter decided to play some pieces by artists and musicians with whom he worked in parallel. And among these tracks, one in particular caught the attention of Kanye West: Zlyah, produced by a certain Federico Secondome, with whom the American star wants to work.

“ I get a call, and they explain to me what Kanye wants to do. He still remembers the atmosphere he experienced in Genoa and wants to include songs from supporters in his next album. People ask me if I can produce, if I can organize all this », recalls Federico Secondome, still with stars in his eyes. The time frame is extremely short, three or four days at most, but the 28-year-old producer is aware of the tremendous opportunity it presents. Secondome and Santoro get in touch with some important members of the Curva Nord and make them their offer, which the latter accept. So much so that on January 27, 2024, no fewer than 200 Inter Ultras will meet at the Croce studio in Milan.

A memorable recording session, Federico says: “ We didn’t have much time, but we managed to do it. All the fans played the game, they were really motivated. We arranged ourselves as follows, those who spoke the best English were in front of the microphone and others were behind. » In a few hours, the musical genius and about 200 Inter fans managed to record five pieces, two of which were chosen for Yena’s album. “ It would be a shame not to have the honor of being in the studio with Kanye. But according to the feedback of his managers, he is a great perfectionist. And that makes me proud, it means we’ve done a great job »Congratulations to the secondman.

A success, so much so that “Carnival” is currently the most listened to track on the album. A successful artistic collaboration, stemming from Kanye West’s real crush on Ultra Culture and Calcio. Proof of this love, in addition to his presence at the San Siro for Inter-Atletico in the countdown to the knockout stages of the Champions League, Nioltra The Nerazzurro He also offered members of Curva Nord to join him on stage for a concert in Milan this Thursday. A proposal that the latter ultimately refused, given that there was a trip to Lacey to prepare.