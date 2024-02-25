War in Ukraine: “The plan is clear”, Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine are preparing for a new Russian offensive in late May or this summer

Some twenty European leaders are meeting in Paris this Monday to send a message of determination to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine and to counter the Kremlin’s rhetoric about Russia’s declared victory, Elysee announced on Sunday. While the Ukrainian president makes a preliminary assessment of the damage.

Emmanuel Macron invited his European counterparts to the Elysee for a hastily arranged working meeting after France noted the intensification of Russian aggression in Ukraine in recent weeks but beyond, according to an adviser to the French president. “Our aim is to cast doubt on President Putin, to break the idea that he believes he will win”Emmanuel Macron’s adviser announced during a press briefing.

After initial successes against the Russian military, Ukraine has suffered a battlefield setback in the east in recent weeks, as its generals complain of a shortage of weapons and troops. German Chancellor Olaf Schloss, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, British Foreign Minister David Cameron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as well as Scandinavian, Baltic and Polish leaders, among others, are expected to attend. Paris. The United States will be represented by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O’Brien, while Canada will be represented by Defense Minister Bill Blair.

Elysee also said he wanted to fight the looming catastrophe in Europe, while earlier in the month the English expression ‘doom and gloom’ (sinistros) about Ukraine circulated in the corridors of the Munich Security Council. “We are neither ‘intoxicating’ nor ‘dark'”The text declared a consultant in Franglais. “We want Russia to understand this. Russia has to collectively trust us to end the war and restore Ukraine’s rights.”

However, European countries should not announce new arms deliveries to Ukraine, according to the adviser, but will consider ways to be more effective on the ground and improve coordination between allies and Ukraine. Elysee says he has noted renewed aggression and intimidation efforts on Russia’s part in Europe in recent weeks, including the death of a Russian fugitive in Spain this month, at a time when support for Ukraine is being called into question by a presidential election. .

First assessment

At the same time, the President of Ukraine announced during a press conference this Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the Russian offensive, on the occasion of the first official report issued in several months. The Ukrainian leader added that he could not communicate the number of wounded, arguing that this would help the Russian military. “31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000 (…) Putin is lying. Still, it’s a big loss for us”He declared from Kiev.

Ukraine has not officially reported its human losses since late 2022 when presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak put forward a figure of 13,000 soldiers killed. A New York Times article published in August and based on the testimony of American officials claimed that about 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the conflict. During his press conference, Volodymyr Zelensky put forward a figure of 180,000 deaths on the Russian side. Russia does not publish data on the number of its soldiers killed. The President of Ukraine also said that thousands of civilians have been killed in the occupied territories of the country since the beginning of the war.

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelensky estimated that Russian forces would launch a new offensive in late May or this summer. “We will prepare for their attack. Their attack that started on October 8 didn’t work, I think”Volodymyr Zelensky added. The Ukrainian leader also said that Ukraine was working on a new counter-offensive, adding that he could not provide further details. “There is a plan (for a counter-attack), the plan is clear, I can’t tell you the details.”