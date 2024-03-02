What to remember from Friday 1st March

Kyiv signed a bilateral security agreement with the Netherlands on Friday, which, among other things, provides two billion euros in military aid for Kyiv.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a bilateral security agreement in Kharkiv (Ukraine) Friday, March 1, which provides two billion euros in military aid specifically to Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. In Russia, despite the risk of arrest,Thousands attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny in Moscow on Friday. Supporters of a political opponent who died in a prison in the Russian Arctic chanted “No to war!”, “We will not forget you!” Or “We will not forgive!” Here’s what to remember from Friday.

Security agreement between the Netherlands and Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security agreement with Ukraine on Friday, announced by Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kharkiv, the country’s second city fighting Russian aggression.

According to the Ukrainian head of state, this document is planned to last ten years “Help also defines priorities” Dutch, in fields “Emphasis on strengthening anti-aircraft defenses, artillery, naval and long-range weapons, air force” Ukrainian.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Rutte for this agreement, which will strengthen the defense of Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv, where we met today”Greetings to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Paris wants to do everything to avoid the collapse of Ukraine

France is doing everything possible to avoid the collapse of Ukraine, without going to war with Russia, the head of French diplomacy, Stéphane Sejourne, insisted at France Inter on Friday. “All we’re doing is avoiding war and obviously not adding a level of anxiety to the French.”, the foreign minister assured. The latter was questioned about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which had been mentioned by Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week.

“We have information (in this sense)Nor will Russia stop there.”Mentioning the fact that Moscow might invade other countries warned the minister.

Emmanuel Macron will bring together party leaders on Ukraine

The head of state will bring the leaders of the main parties together for talks at the Elysee on Thursday morning “Situation in Ukraine”AFP learned from the presidency on Friday, confirming the information Figaro.

The meeting is to be held at 10:30 am. It will be held in the format of the “Saint-Denis meetings”, a grouping in parliament of the leaders of the majority and opposition parties led by the president in recent months, Elysée said. It should be followed by a vote on the question of support for kyiv, at the request of Emmanuel Macron, before a debate in parliament. The date of this discussion is yet to be fixed.

The opposition has largely criticized the recent position taken by the head of state on the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.

Thousands of Russians attend Alexei Navalny’s funeral

Thousands attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny in Moscow on Friday. Many had flowers and After the death of some anti-Russians, the prison was in tears over the troubling circumstances. After a short ceremony in a church where his remains were displayed in an open coffin, according to Orthodox rites, the protester was buried at the Borisovo cemetery, according to AFP reporters.

Many people paraded in front of his grave. Outside, several thousand people gathered, forming long lines, while riot police dotted the area with barriers. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of possible sanctions in the event of participation in any demonstration. “unauthorized” On this funeral occasion.

During the day, police made at least 128 arrests in 19 Russian cities during rallies in tribute to the former anti-corruption activist, according to the specialized NGO OVD-Info.

Paris and Berlin salute the “courage” of the Russians who came to pay their respects

The American ambassador and his French and German counterparts went to the funeral site, as did three opposition figures still at large: Evgeny Rosman, Boris Nadezhdin and Ekaterina Dontsova.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed “Brave Russians” Who dared to go to the funeral “And thus took a great risk – for freedom”. “It took guts to go pay tribute to Alexei Navalny. Thousands of Russians didn’t miss it. His legacy is there. Eternal memory.”Emmanuel Macron wrote in a message on the social network X.

Head of Russian Diplomacy in Turkey

The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, began a two-day visit to Turkey. The Russian Foreign Minister participated in the diplomatic forum in Antalya (South), which is an annual meeting where countries friendly to Ankara are invited.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Turkey has maintained close ties with the two belligerents, and twice hosted direct talks between Moscow and Kiev in March 2022. “We must look seriously for ways to bring the parties together”The head of Turkish diplomacy declared, Hakan Fidan, In his opening speech at the Antalya Forum. “We are ready, as yesterday, to do everything possible to facilitate the peace talks”he added.