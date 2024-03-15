Another parent of the high school student who committed the murder was also convicted

James Crumbley in Oakland County Court, Michigan, March 13, 2024. Mandi Wright / Detroit Free Press / via Reuters

On November 30, 2021, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley brought a weapon to his high school in Michigan, in the northern United States. That day, he killed two girls and two boys aged 14 to 17, and injured six other students and a teacher.

According to American media, and after a day of deliberation, James Crumbley, 47, the father of a high school student sentenced to life in prison, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by twelve juries on Thursday, March 14, a few weeks after the same verdict for the teenager’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley.

During her trial, she later testified that her husband had brought back a Sig Sauer 9 mm caliber pistol as an early Christmas present, a few days before the murder. She said she took her son to the shooting range the next day.

The parents were charged with manslaughter as a result of failing in their legal duty to control their child’s actions. Despite the summons at the high school on the day of the tragedy – teachers discovered a picture “alarming” At Ethan Crumbley’s table and advised him to psychologically monitor him – the parents had left without bringing him home.

Parents are sentenced to imprisonment for up to fifteen years

They are punished with imprisonment of up to fifteen years. The sentencing of Jennifer Crumbley, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in early February, was set for April 9.

A minor at the time of the facts, Ethan Crumbley was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December. The teenager pleaded guilty in October 2022 to bringing a gun with fifty bullets in his backpack to his high school and shooting high school students.

Faced with the number of firearm deaths involving minors, pressure is mounting in the United States to punish parents who, often through negligence, allow the use of these weapons.

