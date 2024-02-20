LIVE – War in Ukraine: Five civilians killed in Russian strike on northern border region

A video conference meeting of G7 leaders dedicated to Ukraine will be held on Saturday, the Italian President announced. The meeting is the first meeting of heads of state and government of the G7 member states under the Italian presidency. It will be held with the planned participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was called “on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russian offensive against Ukraine”, a government press release in Rome mentioned, at a time when Kiev recognizes that it is experiencing an “extremely difficult” situation for its forces deprived of ammunition. and American aid.