LIVE – War in Ukraine: Five civilians killed in Russian strike on northern border region
Ukraine’s military announced on Tuesday that five civilians had been killed in a Russian attack.
The incidents took place in the border region of northern Ukraine.
G7 meeting Saturday
A video conference meeting of G7 leaders dedicated to Ukraine will be held on Saturday, the Italian President announced. The meeting is the first meeting of heads of state and government of the G7 member states under the Italian presidency. It will be held with the planned participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
It was called “on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russian offensive against Ukraine”, a government press release in Rome mentioned, at a time when Kiev recognizes that it is experiencing an “extremely difficult” situation for its forces deprived of ammunition. and American aid.
While Poland is one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters, the mobilization of Polish farmers at the border is straining relations between the allies. In the eyebrow-raising video, a truck delivering aid to the Ukrainian military was apparently blocked at the border. We have checked. ↓
Kiev “outraged” by actions of Polish farmers
Ukraine’s state railway company said it was “outraged” by the actions of Polish farmers, who opened two Ukrainian wagons and dumped grain on the rails. “Ukraine is outraged by these actions of Polish protesters and calls for an end to these illegal actions,” the company said on Facebook, adding that it had sent a request to “Polish law enforcement” to that effect.
It was a cargo destined for Germany, Ukrzaliznitsia said, ensuring “strict respect for the ban on grain imports into Poland”.
Ukrainian wheat targeted in Poland
Polish farmers blocked around a hundred roads and border crossing points to Ukraine this morning. Wheat was dumped on the rails of the Medica border post used by Ukrainian goods transporters, particularly in the actions of farmers calling Ukrainian agri-food imports “unregulated”.
“Around 10:30 am, a group of farmers entered the railway line that ran alongside the blocked road and stayed there for a moment. Discussions led by police negotiators made them leave the tracks after a few minutes” Force was not used. A small amount of grain spilled on the tracks was reported,” a Przemyśl police spokesman told AFP.
Emmanuel Macron will talk to the Prime Minister of Bulgaria
Emmanuel Macron will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Nikolai Dankov tomorrow. “As Ukraine enters its third year of war this week, the two leaders will reaffirm their commitment to providing long-term assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Elysee wrote in a press release.
The two leaders will also discuss “various areas of cooperation such as the contribution of nuclear energy to European security and defence, decarbonisation and energy security objectives and strengthening European integration”.
Russian dissident Ilya Yachin vows to fight oppression after Navalny’s death
Russian dissident Ilya Yashin, jailed for eight-and-a-half years for condemning the attacks in Ukraine, has vowed to continue his fight against Vladimir Putin following the death in prison of his longtime friend Alexei Navalny.
“I will fight tyranny as long as my heart beats in my chest. As long as I live, I will not fear evil. And as long as I breathe, I will be with my people. I swear,” Ilya Ichin wrote. In a letter published on Tuesday.
Sweden announces record military support for Ukraine
Sweden announced a new record military aid to Ukraine in the form of equipment worth 7.1 billion kroner, or about 633 million euros. “The reason we continue to support Ukraine is a matter of humanity and decency. Russia has launched an illegal, unprovoked and indefensible war,” Defense Secretary Paul Johnson told a press conference. .
Russian soldier shot dead in SpainSource: TF1 information
Arrest of Russian-American national for “treason in Russia”.
A Russian-American citizen, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested for “treason” by the security services (FSB) in Yekaterinburg, Russia, accused of raising funds for the Ukrainian military, Russian agencies said on Tuesday.
“The Federal Security Service put an end to the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, with Russian and American nationality, in Yekaterinburg,” the FSB said, according to these agencies. According to him, the girl was arrested as part of an investigation for “treason” because she allegedly raised funds that allowed the Ukrainian army to receive weapons.
Zelensky: “The situation is extremely difficult”Source: TF1 information
Ecuador announces delivery of Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine
Ecuador announced on Monday that it would stop supplying Ukraine with Soviet-era weapons, after a promise to that effect prompted Moscow to ban imports of Ecuadorian bananas to Russia.
“Ecuador will not send any war material to a country involved in an international armed conflict,” Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld assured a parliamentary committee.
The Ukrainian military reported, Monday February 20, “heavy fire” A town in the Zaporizhia region in the south of the country was recaptured by Russian forces near Robotine, last year, during their counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces. In the evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy admitted that the Ukrainian army faced the situation “extremely difficult” are facing Russian forces, who they say are taking advantage of Western delays in providing their military aid.
United States President Joe Biden said “pay attention” His counterpart was careful not to condemn Vladimir Putin’s new sanctions against Russia or the former White House tenant, Donald Trump, for the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. “We already have sanctions but we are considering additional ones, yes”The democratic leader who judged President Putin answered for journalists “Responsible” Navalny’s death was announced on Friday in an Arctic prison.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Monday a “security risk” Blockade of the border between the two countries by Polish farmers in Ukraine. “Such actions have a negative impact on our confrontation with the common enemy, Russia.”, condemned Mr. Koubrakov on Facebook. For his part, Volodymyr Zelenskiy believed that the blockade of the Polish border showed “Erosion of Unity” to his country.
