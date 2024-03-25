Anne Hathaway shares how Christopher Nolan saved her career

Anne Hathaway revealed in a recent interview how Christopher Nolan came to her rescue when her career was at its lowest ebb. Before playing in “Interstellar”, the actress was going through a difficult time, she was the target of many jokes.

Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway’s savior

On the occasion of the romantic comedy’s arrival on Prime Video The thought of being with you On May 2, Anne Hathaway gave a lengthy interview to the American magazine Vanity Fair. She bounced back significantly during a critical period in her career and her life. She faced a wave of derision. Fortunately, she was able to trust Christopher Nolan.

Thus, in the mid-2000s, Anne Hathaway found herself the target of mockery all over the Internet, particularly Co-hosted the Oscars with James Franco in 2011. There was nothing to blame her for, and that was the heart of the problem (a 2015 BuzzFeed article even called it the “Anne Hathaway Syndrome”).

The actress recalled this particularly difficult time, even after she won an Oscar in 2013 for her role as Fantine. sad. She affirmed thus:

“A lot of people didn’t want to cast me in roles anymore for fear that the hate I got online would rub off on their projects.”

Between 2012 and 2013, we only saw her in two films: Don John by Joseph Gordon Levitt in which she is only a cameo, and Don Peyote, by Dan Fogler went completely unnoticed. But luckily, Christopher Nolan arrived, and gave her the role of Amelia Brand Interstellar.

“My Guardian Angel”

It is with Interstellar Kay Anne Hathaway regains Hollywood’s trust and has words for it Very touching To Christopher Nolan:

“Christopher Nolan was my guardian angel, he ignored all of that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles in one of the best films ever. I don’t know if he realized it at the time. How supportive he was at the time, but it had an impact. If he hadn’t supported me like he did, I don’t know where my career would be.”

Before InterstellarChristopher Nolan had already directed Anne Hathaway The Dark Knight Rises In which she played Selina Kyle/Catwoman.