Between R’n’B and alternative soul, American artist JMSN returns to France after a five-year absence

to celebrate soft spot, Their eighth album, Singer, whose sound is often compared to The Weeknd, is on an 18-date European tour. He started his trip in Lille on Thursday 7 and will be in Paris and Marseille on March 8 and 15.

to celebrate A soft spot, his latest album, artist JMSN – real name Christian Berishaj – is planning a European tour, his first in five years. The Soft Spot European Tour Launched Thursday March 7 at La Condition Public in Lille. The American will also be at Cabaret Sauvage in Paris this Friday March 8 and will tour Le Molotov in Marseille before playing around ten other shows in Italy, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and England.

He has come a long way since his debut album, titled PriscillaReleased in 2012. Already at that time, The Guardian His talent and grit have drawn comparisons to singer The Weeknd, whose single has surpassed the 4 billion listens mark on Spotify.

A year later, Plage, his second album, provided JMSN recognition from the music industry and his peers, allowing him to work with the biggest names in music. In the following years, Christian Berishaj collaborated on albums, notably with J.Cole Jesus peaceMac Miller continued of the divine feminine Or Kendrick Lamar on Good kid, MAAD City.

Also readOlivia Ruiz: “My tour will be a challenge”

In total, since 2012, the artist has released eight projects under the White Room Records label, which he founded alone. His talent as a singer and musician has allowed him to top the American charts on several occasions. its records JMSN – The Blue AlbumPublished in 2014, and it isReleased in 2016, reached 18 respectivelyE and #20 on the Billboard Heatseekers. In the United States it is considered “One of the Architects of the Hip-Hop Scene”.

in A soft spot, his last album, released last October, JMNS blended R’n’B and alternative soul. The project is supported by four clips featuring his art. In this nine-track disc, the singer shares his vision of the world he hopes to create “A Shock Wave” On the public side. But the main aim of the project is simple: to give fans and everyone who listens to it the feeling of being free, of being able to do what they want. and this, “Even if it goes against what others thinksays the singer. I’ve felt joy before, and there’s no better moment. So, now my album is yours.