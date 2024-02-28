The judge refused to dismiss the complaint filed by three former dancers against the star

In September, the American singer filed a court document seeking to dismiss a harassment complaint filed by three former employees.

Lizo’s legal battle continues. A Los Angeles judge on Friday denied a request by the singer to dismiss a complaint against her for harassment by three of her former dancers. Billboard.

Ariana Davis, 24, Crystal Williams, 26, and Noelle Rodriguez, 25, three World Tour dancers Special tourLizzo, his production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) and filed a complaint in mid-August against Sherlyn Quigley, director of the dancing troupe.

In this one, three young women informed “Sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability-related discrimination, assault and kidnapping, among other things”, his law firm said in a press release broadcast by AFP.

They specifically accuse the interpreter Specially To force them to touch a stripper, to scare them or make them feel guilty about their weight. According to him, Sherlyn Quigley tried to impose her Christian faith on him. Two dancers were fired during the tour. The third left on his own.

Some charges were dismissed but the complaint was upheld

In response to this complaint, singer Lizo filed a document in a Los Angeles court last September in which she requested that the allegations be dismissed in their entirety, justifying the claim by approximately thirty points.

Interpreter of About that time Specifically, it argued that the three dancers “excused and/or condoned the actions” they complained about and that the decisions on Lizzo’s tour were made “in good faith and with good reason.”

Lizzo also assured that all decisions regarding the dancers’ employment were made for “legitimate reasons, unrelated to any discrimination”.

But the American justice ruled this Friday. If certain allegations were dismissed — such as testimony that Lizzo made fetophobic comments against the dancer — a Los Angeles court ruled that the rest of the complaint could be subject to legal action and trial, details. Billboard.

At the same time, Lizzo is also the subject of another complaint filed by fashion designer Asha Daniels, a former associate of the singer, who has accused her of moral and sexual harassment.