Volodymyr Zelensky responds to the Pope, the visit of Emmanuel Macron… the issue of the night

In response to Pope Francis’ statements, Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Church must be “with the people” and do not act as a relay for a “Virtual Mediator” with Russia. The Ukrainian president should soon visit his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. Here is essential information on the war in Ukraine this Monday March 11 morning.

Zelensky responds to Pope Francis

Ukraine had little taste for the proclamations of Pope Francis, who called on Saturday March 9, 2024 “Courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” . After the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, it is the turn of Volodymyr Zelensky to respond to the Sovereign Pontiff.

“Russian killers and executioners simply cannot penetrate Europe any further because they are repulsed by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands and under blue and yellow flags” of Ukraine, announced this Sunday, March 10 in his daily video message to the Ukrainian President. And to continue, salute the role of Ukrainian military chaplains: “This is where the church should be: with the people. » “And not 2,500 kilometers away, with a virtual intermediary between those who want to live and those who want to destroy you”Volodymyr Zelenskiy added, without pronouncing Pope Francis’ name.

The Vatican sought to clarify Pope Francis’ words on Saturday evening, stressing in a press release that the formula “White Flag” Here is the meaning “End of Hostilities, Ceasefire Obtained with Courage to Negotiate” Instead of surrendering. The Sovereign Pontiff also called after the Angelus prayer on Sunday for peace “Martyrs in Ukraine”.

Emmanuel Macron in Ukraine “in the coming weeks”

Emmanuel Macron should go to Ukraine “in the next week”, Elysee signaled on Sunday, following a telephone interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The President of the Republic initially said that he would visit Ukraine in February, previously hinting that the visit would take place before mid-March. There are two heads of state “Agreed to stay in close contact, especially regarding the visit of the President of the Republic of Ukraine, which should take place in the coming weeks”According to a press release from the French Presidency.

Following a follow-up meeting dedicated to supporting Ukraine held by France in Paris on March 7, Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed during this telephone interview, “His willingness to continue efforts to quickly establish a coalition on deep strikes, as well as support Czech initiatives on military exercises”According to Elysee.

French president Also reiterated the need to continue the work carried out within the framework of the “Artillery for Ukraine” coalition, which was established under the American and French presidencies. According to the same source. “The two leaders also reiterated their willingness to advance in five areas of action identified during the conference in support of Ukraine, such as cyber defense, mine clearance, weapons maintenance and co-production in Ukraine, support to neighboring partners and border security.”, Adds Elise.

An Oscar-winning war documentary

The war in Ukraine was invited in 96E Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening. film 20 days in Mariupol, which documents the siege of a Ukrainian city by the Russian military, won the Oscar for best documentary in Los Angeles. “This is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine. And I am honored. But I will probably be the first director on this stage to say: I wish I had never made this film.Its Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov reacted.

Mstislav Chernov and Evgeny Maloletka, Ukrainian journalists from the Associated Press (AP), are the only representatives of the international press to remain in this southern Ukrainian city since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022. For twenty days, they documented. The ordeal of its inhabitants, cut off from the world and constantly bombarded by Russian troops.

“I wish I could trade for the fact that Russia never attacked Ukraine, never occupied all these cities. (…) I hope they release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands. are doing, will release all citizens who are currently in jail. But I can’t change history. I can’t change the pastMstyslav Chernov added. We can ensure that the record of history is set straight and the truth prevails and the people of Mariupol and those who gave their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema creates memories and memories create history. So thanks to each and every one. Thank you Ukraine. »